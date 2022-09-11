“Quite an OP move”: Pokemon Unite community discusses Clefable’s possible abilities

Clefable will likely be the first new entrant to Pokemon Unite in October. The developers have already confirmed this in a post on September 10, and data mined information has confirmed that they will be a supporter of the game.

The primary role of supporters is to buff and assist their allies in the game and let them do the main task of killing. Heals and buffs are common items that a supporter of Pokemon has up its arsenal.

When it comes to Clefable, there will be no shortage of heals. What could help it stand out is the potential move it will have, which could be very useful.

Pokemon Unite's roster has rapidly evolved as more monsters are gradually added to the game. What Clefable will do in the game will be a matter of the future and can only be analyzed when October 14 comes.

However, the moveset looks quite interesting based on the leaked information that has been made available by the community.

Clefable's rumored moveset in Pokemon Unite could make it very potent

In Pokemon Unite, supporters play a very important role as their effectiveness can decide a match. Regarding the meta, Mr Mime is the first name that will come to everyone's mind, given how strong it is.

From the outset, Clefable looks potent as it will probably have Copycat or Mimic as one of its abilities. This ability will allow players to replicate the last move of another Pokemon in the game. Its exact implementation will be something of the future, but that is what Copycat and Mimic do in general.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! https://t.co/63l11kjGqD

This will allow Clefable to do a lot of damage, which isn't common for a supporter. While it certainly makes the Pokemon more complex, it increases the potential in Pokemon Unite. Moreover, such mechanics aren't quite common regarding the game's current choices, and fans were quick to express themselves on social media.

There were some really funny responses, with one of them stating that they will now have to combat three Solar Beams in a single match. Mew and Venusaur have the Solar Beam move in Pokemon Unite and with Mimic or Copycat, Clefable will be able replicate that.

Some are happy that Mimic or Copycat will be Clefable's Unite move, which means they will not be able to use it too often. It would certainly save players the trouble of negating it to an extent.

Another player believes that the copied move will be done randomly, and that will of course reduce the potential damage that could be caused by Clefable.

Given the current significance of supporters, one Pokemon Unite believes that it is the perfect time to play the role and do well.

One player seems to be having a problem with the pink color of Clefable, as all supporters have the same one, according to them.

It seems that there is some confusion as to what the exact moveset of Clefable will be. The confusion will be cleared once The Pokemon Company releases a spotlight video. Until then, fans will have to wait patiently speculating how the Fairy-type Pokemon will fare in-game.

