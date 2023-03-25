5 best Defenders in Pokemon Unite that players should use (March 2023)

Much like every other MOBA, every character in Pokemon Unite has its own strengths and weaknesses as well as a preferred playstyle that sets it into one of the game's many classes. One of the categories that may captivate many potential users is the Defender class.

The Defender role, also known as the tank or frontline, is crucial for engaging in team fights and providing crowd control to allow attacking teammates to enter the fray safely without being targeted. As such, it's often considered the most important position in a Pokemon Unite draft.

Players who are looking to specialize in this role for their ranked games should know which creatures are worth unlocking. Here is a list of the game's best Defenders.

Pokemon Unite's 5 best Defenders for March 2023

1) Blastoise

Blastoise as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise is arguably the best Defender for team fights. Thanks to its great crowd and AOE damage capacities, Blastoise can be a valuable asset in the late game due to the abundance of team fight attacks. Surf and Rapid Spin are great choices for dealing damage in a team fight and are relatively interchangeable, which is something a lot of other characters do not have.

However, Blastoise has an incredibly weak early-game. Due to this, many players choose to play Blastoise in the center area so that the character can passively farm in the jungle until level 7, reaching their power spike.

2) Slowbro

Slowbro as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowbro is a strong tank in Pokemon Unite and has found a solid place in the meta since its release. With its good range and base stats in the early stages of the match, Slowbro's early-game is less punishing than other creatures that require evolution, such as Garchomp or Blastoise.

However, Slowbro's design as a character poses some problems, particularly in lower ranks of play. Slowbro heavily relies on its team to be present during fights. If its teammates aren't paying attention, Slowbro is a free takedown every time due to its lack of solid disengage tools.

3) Goodra

Goodra as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The newest addition to the roster in Pokemon Unite, Goodra is one of the best Defenders in the game at the moment. While the other entries on the list earn their spot through their amazing AOE damage output, Goodra is a great choice for displacing enemy players.

Power Whip and Acid Spray are great for locking down a particular target for Goodra or their teammates to finish off. However, much like Blastoise, it suffers from having an incredibly weak early-game.

4) Mamoswine

Mamoswine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for being an amazing creature in every iteration of the franchise from the main series to the mobile Pokemon GO spin-off title, Mamoswine is arguably one of the strongest creatures in Pokemon Unite as well. Mamoswine is a textbook engage tank with access to some potent crowd control abilities like freezes and stuns.

While Mamoswine may appear to be incredibly easy, this pick has one of the highest skill ceilings due to the importance of landing its precision abilities. Mamoswine also has a three-stage evolution, so it takes time to reach its maximum potential.

5) Snorlax

Snorlax as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being one of the strongest early-game defenders in Pokemon Unite, Snorlax has held the title of the best defender since the game's launch, with no contender coming close to dethroning it. Its lack of evolution makes it a consistent pick throughout the game, providing excellent crowd control to support its team.

However, much like Slowbro, Snorlax excels at setting up its team. If there is no team to capitalize on Snorlax's amazing crowd control, it will fall flat. As such, it is not recommended to use Snorlax in solo queue matches as its potential will be limited without a well-coordinated team.

Poll : 0 votes