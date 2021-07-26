The best build for Snorlax in Pokemon Unite

Snorlax is one of the top defending Pokemon, ready to overwhelm attackers, in Pokemon Unite.

Those who prefer to take on a defensive role will find that Snorlax benefits them greatly. He is an absolute powerhouse in Pokemon Unite that can deal huge damage and shut teams down.

Snorlax can be selected as one of the free starter Pokemon in Pokemon Unite once the tutorial has been completed. You don't need to worry about having a Unite License. Just select Snorlax and defend away.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorlax can take a beating, leaving him in the fight much longer than others in Pokemon Unite. Along with his powerful melee capabilities, he can assault those looking to assault his side of the playing field.

Snorlax also comes with Gluttony as an ability. This gives him an increased effect from eating berries. That means more health or even more speed when certain berries are grabbed.

Attacks

Image via The Pokemon Company

Tackle should be the first attack selected for Snorlax in Pokemon Unite. Start using it right away and base the build path off of it. In Pokemon Unite, Tackle slams Snorlax's belly on enemies and deals decent damage.

Upgrade that to Heavy Slam when the time comes. Snorlax leaps high into the air and slams his entire body down. It does area of effect damage, tossing opponents into the air.

Block should be the focus for Snorlax at level 8. This Pokemon Unite attack sees Snorlax spread his arms and put up a wall. This becomes a shield that prevents enemies from passing through, knocking them back if they touch it.

Snorlax's Unite Move is called Power Nap. He drops to the ground and falls asleep. Snorlax begins snoring, throwing opponents and dealing severe area of effect damage. It also restores his HP over time.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Leftovers is just as important for Snorlax in Pokemon Unite as it is in the main series games. While Snorlax is not in combat, Leftovers will restore 1% of his HP every second.

Rocky Helmet is a great defensive held item in the game. After Snorlax takes a certain amount of damage, Rocky Helmet will begin dealing damage back to nearby opponents.

Assault Vest should be the final held item. When Snorlax is out of combat, a percentage of his maximum health is gained as a shield that blocks opposing special attacks.

Eject Button is a great Battle Item for Snorlax in Pokemon Unite. As a defender, you may find yourself overwhelmed by enemies trying to put you down. Eject Button can help you escape and gather your composure before diving back in.

Edited by Sabine Algur