The best moveset for Mamoswine in Pokemon Unite

Mamoswine can provide some vital support for its team in Pokemon Unite.

Mamoswine was a newcomer added to the roster around the same time as Sylveon was. As a Defender, it tends to get outshined by the likes of Snorlax and Greedent, but Mamoswine is still a great character to bring into Ranked.

Which moves should players be running on this Defender Pokemon?

To begin, Mamoswine players are going to want to select Ice Shard. While Tackle does decent damage, Ice Shard is one of the better early game moves at taking farm. Mamoswine players can Ice Shard both Aipom in lane at the same time, as well as steal opposing farm and, most importantly, bees.

At level 6, Mamoswine gets a great tool in the form of Icicle Crash. While Ice Fang can be a great tool to take care of a single enemy, Icicle Crash can hinder multiple enemies or an entire team.

Icicle Crash drops icicles in an area of effect which lowers enemy movement speed and also can freeze enemy Pokemon. This is great in a team fight, where teammates can follow up against weakened, slowed and potentially frozen enemy Pokemon.

Many of Mamoswine's moves can freeze Pokemon (Image via TiMi Studios)

Mamoswine can pair Icicle Crash with High Horsepower at level 8. This is a dash with a secondary move at the end, which can stun opponents. This is another tool in Mamoswine’s kit that does decent damage but is also useful because it can stun an opponent for a teammate.

Mamoswine’s Unite Move, Mammoth Mash, is a decent option in a team-fight. It doesn’t really have that much steal potential; it won’t steal Zapdos or Drednaw everytime. It’s more useful in the fray where it can displace opposing Pokemon, as well as give Buddy Barrier to Mamoswine’s teammates.

Speaking of which, Buddy Barrier is definitely a great item to have on Mamoswine (as well as every other character). Mamoswine is also a great Focus Band user, since it’s defensive stats get buff through its passive ability, Thick Fat. Score Shield is usually the third item on Mamoswine, but Muscle Band also makes sense here. It’s battle item should be the Eject Button, since it isn’t the fastest character.

