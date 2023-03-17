Pokemon Unite Goodra guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

On March 16, 2023, Pokemon Unite introduced Goodra into its growing roster of playable entities. There's a lot to like about this Pocket Monster. As a Defender, this creature is great at soaking up damage and drawing attention away from allies in teamfights.

Goodra also has good sustain that keeps it in the mix while it's in a lane, can reduce its move cooldown, and is able to apply passive crowd control to foes thanks to its ability to apply slows to nearby targets. However, the entity has its downsides, like any other playable creature. It is very vulnerable to crowd control and doesn't see great damage scaling as Unite Battles carry on.

If Pokemon Unite fans are hoping to get the most out of Goodra, they'll want to create a fine-tuned build for it.

Recommended build for Goodra in Pokemon Unite in March 2023

As a Defender, Goodra naturally performs best when it is built to absorb maximum damage. However, gamers must also focus on its ability to slow down opponents and control the flow of battle. By staying in the thick of the fight and applying its slows, this Pocket Monster can line up easy targets for junglers and attackers to take down.

The right Pokemon Unite build can also give Goodra some escapability or chase-down potential when needed, which should also help alleviate this Pokemon's Achilles heel by giving it the mobility to avoid some crowd control effects.

Recommended tank build for Goodra in Pokemon Unite

Moves - Muddy Water and Power Whip

- Muddy Water and Power Whip Held Items - Rocky Helmet, Assault Vest, Focus Band

- Rocky Helmet, Assault Vest, Focus Band Battle Item - X Speed

- X Speed Boost Emblem combination and stats - Four green emblems, six white emblems. Prioritize improving HP; use attack and critical hit rate for your negative stat changes.

With the build listed above, Goodra should be able to shrug off a fantastic amount of damage and stay in the fight. Rocky Helmet and Assault Vest increase its defense against physical and special attacks, respectively. Both also provide a bonus to Goodra's HP. Assault Vest, in particular, grants this Pokemon a shield to help it further mitigate oncoming damage. Meanwhile, Focus Band is an all-around quality item that improves laning sustain and survivability.

As a battle item, X Speed is useful to Goodra for a myriad of reasons. The speed boost it bestows on its user can be helpful for both chasing down fleeing targets, evading ganks, and retreating from teamfights.

Since this creature doesn't have the best mobility as a Defender, X Speed can be invaluable to keeping it away from trouble as well as out of range of crowd control effects that opponents can inflict on the Pokemon.

Thanks to the equipped emblem configuration, Goodra gains even more HP to make it very difficult to take this entity down in Pokemon Unite.

Meanwhile, applying negative emblem effects to attack and critical hit rate won't be too problematic since this creature deals damage via special attacks and doesn't really rely on critical hits for damage output. When it comes to this creature, it's all about slowing down enemies and taking plenty of damage that a player's fellow teammates would otherwise take.

