5 best boost emblems in Pokemon Unite

Recently introduced during Pokemon Unite's first Anniversary Event, boost emblems are a means of further enhancing a player's Pokemon. Emblems can be combined into sets and are used to increase specific Pokemon stats while reducing others.

As they are merged and upgraded in quality, Pokemon Unite's Boost Emblems can considerably enhance a Pokemon's stats before it enters a Unite Battle. Each emblem offers different stat augmentations, with some being more suitable than others.

Furthermore, a player's Pokemon choice will also influence which boost emblems assist them the most. For example, a physical fighter like Machamp wouldn't receive much help from a boost emblem enhancing Special Attacks like the Venusaur Boost Emblem.

Diving into the best-suited roles for boost emblems in Pokemon Unite

5) Electrode (Speed)

Electrode as seen in Pokemon Unite's Catch 'Em game mode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If a Pokemon Unite trainer is looking to move quickly, they can scarcely do better than selecting Electrode's Boost Emblem in their loadout. The emblem provides a +35 boost to a Pokemon's gold-ranked speed, only reducing their attack by two points.

Furthermore, as a Yellow Boost Emblem, Electrode's emblem provides an additional percentage of movement speed when the equipped Pokemon isn't in combat. With seven Yellow Boost Emblems equipped, a Pokemon can receive a maximum of 12% additional speed when not actively engaged in a fight.

As the speed bonuses imply, Electrode's emblem primarily assists Speedster Pokemon with moving about the map and switching lanes and engagements quickly. Pokemon that stand to benefit from it include Gengar, who won't feel the sting of reduced attack power since it fights with special attacks.

4) Wigglytuff (HP)

High HP Defenders and Supports benefit from the Wigglytuff emblem. Snorlax is one such example (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From great augmentation to HP-heavy Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, Wigglytuff emblems are an excellent option. While White Emblems such as Kangaskhan technically provide additional HP by percentage, they tend to reduce a Pokemon's attack or defense stats.

However, Wigglytuff does not, adding +50 to a Pokemon's HP at gold rank while reducing their movement speed by 35. This may not seem ideal, but most high HP Pokemon tend to be Defenders, and they don't move remarkably quickly, to begin with.

As a Pink Emblem, Wigglytuff also reduces hindrance effects on the wearer to a maximum of -16% when seven Pink Emblems are set. Since most Defender Pokemon in Pokemon Unite are susceptible to crowd control, Wigglytuff is an excellent emblem to assist with mitigating it.

High HP Defenders and Supports benefit the most from the Wigglytuff emblem, including Snorlax, Greedent, Blissey, and Eldegoss.

3) Slowbro (Defense)

Slowbro's Boost Emblem is very similar to the Pokemon itself (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For a great two-pronged augmentation to defense, Pokemon Unite trainers should look to the Slowbro emblems. This emblem increases overall defense by five at gold rank and only reduces movement speed by 35, much like the Wigglytuff emblem.

However, the most significant benefit of the Slowbro emblem is its status as both a Purple and a Blue Emblem, giving it the added ability to increase defense and special defense. If a Pokemon Unite trainer were to equip six Slowbro emblems, they could receive +8% additional defense and special defense.

This particular emblem benefits Defender Pokemon the best in Unite Battles. The added defense is a massive help for tanky Pokemon, and several Defenders, such as Snorlax and Crustle, can benefit from the emblem while still being able to mitigate the movement speed loss they receive.

2) Venusaur (Special Attack)

Venusaur naturally benefits from its Boost Emblem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For pure Attackers who rely on special attacks, Venusaur is the best emblem to enhance their damage in Pokemon Unite. The Green Emblem increases a Pokemon's special attack by three at gold rank while reducing attack by two.

Since attackers use special or physical attacks, no special attack user will be hurt by losing physical attack power. Furthermore, as a Green Emblem, Venusaur's emblem further enhances its user's special attack by a percentage, maximizing at +4% with six Green Emblems equipped.

Any particular attack-centered Attacker Pokemon in Pokemon Unite will benefit from this emblem. Try giving it a shot on Alolan Ninetales, Venusaur, Mew, Pikachu, Gardevoir, and Glaceon, among others.

1) Sandslash (Physical Attack)

Physical carries like Cinderace can dominate with the Sandslash emblem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If a Pokemon Unite player enjoys heaping on high physical damage with their Attacker Pokemon, then the Sandslash emblem is one of the best options in all of Pokemon Unite. The emblem increases its user's critical hit rate by 0.60% at gold rank while only reducing their special attack by three. Physical attackers do not need unique attack stats, so losing it essentially doesn't matter much.

Furthermore, as a Brown Emblem, the Sandslash emblem increases attack power by a percentage. If a Pokemon has six Brown Emblems equipped, they'll gain a maximum of +4% attack power.

While a critical hit rate increase of less than a percent doesn't sound like much, it can be devastating in the hands of certain physical Attacker Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. This is especially true for Attackers that can strike quickly in successions such as Cinderace, Decidueye, and Greninja. Rapid attacks provide more chances to procure a critical hit, meaning more critical damage in the long run with each strike.

