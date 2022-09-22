5 broken things in Pokemon Unite currently

It is safe to say that there have been quite a few broken components in Pokemon Unite's short history. From the boss fight involving Zapdos in the endgame to the devastation of Gengar in Season 1, several elements in the Pokemon-based MOBA have been considered broken by players.

Things are a bit better when it comes to balancing in terms of the current meta, but there are naturally a handful of things the players believe need a quick fix so the game can be more enjoyable.

Ranked matchmaking and four other broken things in Pokemon Unite's current meta

5) Ranked matchmaking

It doesn't take long to find a match in Pokemon Unite, and players often attribute that to the number of ranks — Great, Expert, Beginner, etc. — they let in. Gamers will find themselves in matches against others who are several ranks below or several ranks higher than them.

In addition, a full team of five may be placed against a squad of solo-queue players. This has a lot of players labeling the matchmaking system "broken," especially with the number of Pokemon that can be used.

It doesn't seem like the matchmaking problem will change anytime soon or at all. There have been calls to put a system in place that pits stacks against other stacks, and that might be the only thing that fixes the broken matchmaking.

4) Emblems

A large portion of Pokemon Unite fans are not happy with how Emblems work. Essentially, they are randomly earned items at a Bronze, Silver, or Gold tier that alter a creaure's statistics.

Players can create loadouts that put multiple Emblems together to drastically change their Pokemon's stats. However, many feel there is too much of a grind to get any good ones and also that some gamers can abuse the system.

Emblems are just another way for overpowered or broken Pokemon to become even more of a nuisance during a match. Not to mention, it can be extremely difficult to select the right loadout if a player has multiple ones before a match starts.

3) Boss Pokemon

It all started with Zapdos when Pokemon Unite first launched. This will be the most talked about "broken" aspect of the game for as long as its life cycle lasts, but it will most certainly never change.

When a Boss Pokemon is defeated, a bonus is given to the team that lands the final blow. That's where much of the disdain comes from. An enemy could swoop in to hit the last shot without doing any prior damage to get their team the bonus.

This is especially annoying for players when that Boss is Rayquaza on the current Theia Sky Ruins map. It provides double points and a score shield to the team that defeats it.

2) Absol

While other broken features have to do with how Pokemon Unite runs or how matches unfold, broken Pokemon can't be overlooked. Many players are shocked that Absol isn't as nerfed as it needs to be.

A fully kitted-out Absol can walk away with 20 or more eliminations in a normal match. There isn't much players can do to stop it except counter the creature with an Absol of their own. Its insane damage output, crazy mobility, and scoring capabilities make Absol one of the most powerful Pokemon in all of Unite. It is utterly broken and unbalanced.

1) Mr. Mime

There's nothing more broken in the current Pokemon Unite meta than Mr. Mime. The supporting character is easily capable of stepping out of that role to rack up points and eliminations.

If one team has a Mr. Mime and the other doesn't, the match might as well be an automatic win for the squad with the Pokemon. It all comes down to his level 6 Slot 2 move, Power Swap.

In this move, Mr. Mime can link up with another ally to increase their movement speed and attack power or decrease them in an opposing Pokemon. In either case, he gets a boost. The move also continuously restores Mr. Mime's HP, leaving him nearly unbeatable and as broken as can be right now.

