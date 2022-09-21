"Changing lately and not for the better": Pokemon UNITE players discuss the current development of the game

As more and more playable Pokemon join Pokemon UNITE's roster, holes in the game's design begin to show. Ironically, despite UNITE being a completely different type of game from the main series, it still suffers from the problem of the main line of titles. This issue is Power Creep, which is popular in games with large rosters.

Players have taken note of the issue since the release of Glaceon. The more characters that come to an online MOBA such as UNITE, the more effort the developers have to go through for their game balancing patches. This unfortunately leaves a larger margin of error for problems to slip through.

Reddit user Fun_Distribution2466 has taken to the game's official subreddit to bring attention to the topic. While the Power Creep phenomenon is the main focus of their post, they also bring up the interesting topic of Pokemon UNITE's emblem system. They express concern for future character releases as well.

Power Creep in Pokemon UNITE and what it could mean for the future

For games with a large number of characters like Super Smash Bros. and League of Legends, updates become a balancing nightmare. This is because time must be spent on every character when these types of changes are needed. The competitive versus casual scene must be considered as well.

For free-to-play games, the problem arises when it comes to making characters that are fun to play. While some players may hold an attachment to a character they got for free, many companies may feel the need to provide them some incentive to purchase these characters. Therefore, they release them unbalanced.

This all circles back to Pokemon UNITE. Recently, players have started complaining about Mew. Released this year on September 2, Mew has the ability to deal insane amounts of damage at level 1 thanks to its Solar Beam attack. This move can pierce through every target as long as they are within range.

This has also sparked some debate on Fun_Distribution2466's post, with many revolving around the concept of "If you don't like the game, don't play it." However, this is far from encouraging change as it pushes players away from a game that only requires a couple of changes. This mindset may only create a toxic community.

With more playable characters coming to Pokemon UNITE, the balancing issues will only get worse before they get better. This also means that it may take longer for balancing patches to hit live servers considering the time between these patches as it currently is. This could have major reprocussions for Pokemon UNITE.

As players grow tired of getting one-shotted by teams of unbalanced Pokemon, they may move on to different games. However, the Pokemon UNITE community is becoming vocal about their concerns. Only time will tell if the developers will let Power Creep consume the title or if they will listen to the playerbase and balance the game.

