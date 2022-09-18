5 Pokemon Unite features that players would like to see removed 

Even the most popular games, such as Pokemon Unite, have a handful of features that players would like to tweak.

No game is perfect and Pokemon Unite has shown that a Pokemon-based MOBA can be successful. It has also exhibited to its fanbase what they should expect out of the title and its developers.

A recent post on Reddit brought up the question of what players would like to see removed from the game. There are several that make a lot of sense and would make the game either better overall or simply more accessible.

Note: Some of this list, such as the ranking order, may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

5 facets that Pokemon Unite community wants removed from the game

5) Rank resets

This is the least likely to happen, but one user wants to see the rank resets either removed or lessened. Truly, the seasons in Pokemon Unite are rather short and make the grind for the top ranks a bit less viable.

Some games just send players back to a slightly lower rank when a new season begins, rather than having them reset completely. Unite could certainly give its best proponents more reason to stick around the ranked queues.

4) Coin limitations

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game, but with that comes microtransactions. Aeos Coins are the free currency found in the MOBA that one can use for Unite Licenses, items, and more.

Currently, there is a daily and weekly coin maximum that players can obtain. This makes it very hard for those who play the game almost constantly to unlock more Licenses and items. The removal of the coin limitations wouldn't be too bad.

3) Emblems

Quite a few users commented, saying the removal of the Emblems would benefit the game greatly. Emblems can be obtained through the Energy Rewards screen to help boost a Pokemon's stats.

The drop rate for a Gold Emblem is about 2%, making it very unlikely that a player will ever even get one. If anything, the implementation of boost Emblems has made the game more complicated for beginners.

2) Queue mixing

Several multiplayer games take parties and groups into account for matchmaking. Pokemon Unite, unfortunately, does not have any special settings in place that take varying stacks into account.

Players would love to see a group of five be forced against another group of five, rather than a 5-Stack take on a whole team of solo queue opponents. Removing this type of queue mixing would greatly balance the playing field.

1) Holowear prices

Free-to-play games make their money through microtransactions, and Pokemon Unite has plenty. Holowear is what the game calls its cosmetics and many players deem them too expensive.

The most prominent aspect the community wants to do away with is the expensive Holowear choices. Making them more cost-friendly may see the game earn more money as more players will be able to purchase them.

