How to obtain Dodrio in Pokemon Unite

Dodrio, a three-headed bird from Generation I, is the newest Speedster that players can use in Pokemon Unite.

Dodrio comes from the Kanto region and is the evolution of Doduo. Players have a very small idea of what to expect from the Pokemon but are more than ready to zoom around the arena with it.

Like with any other Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, a Unite License is needed to make Dodrio playable.

Players can buy the license alone for 575 Aeos Gems or as part of a Holowear bundle for 786 Aeos Gems.

Dodrio is locked behind Aeos Gems in Pokemon Unite

Unite Licenses can normally be obtained using Aeos Coins, the main currency of Pokemon Unite. Trainers can gather many of them to make a purchase when a Pokemon they like joins the fray.

Other times, the game provides a limited-time event that allows players to complete objectives and challenges that unlock a new Unite License for absolutely free.

That isn't the case with Dodrio, though. The Speedster is locked behind Aeos Gems for the time being. This is the premium currency in the game, which can be earned by spending real money.

Dodrio will be available for Aeos Coins in the near future, as this has occurred with other debuting Pokemon. However, until that happens, Aeos Gems are the only option.

Here's how to get Dodrio and its costume bundles:

Load into Pokemon Unite and navigate to the Shops section.

Select Dodrio from the featured area of the Unite Battle Committee shop.

Confirm the purchase for 575 Aeos Gems.

Alternatively, players can press ZL at the main screen, open the Pokemon menu, and purchase the License directly there.

For the sets, the top option to the very right of the main screen showcases what is available.

For 925 Aeos Gems, players can obtain Dodrio and either the Orange Unite Style costume or the Purple Unite Style costume.

It is confirmed that the Dodrio Unite License will be available for purchase with Aeos coins, though the amount of Coins needed is not yet known.

Those who decide to wait will surely see Dodrio quite often on the battlefield. The Speedster is set to be a damaging attacker with the ability to score goals early and often in Pokemon Unite.

How to get Aeos Gems in Pokemon Unite

A look at the Aeos Gems shop in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some players might not be sure how to obtain Aeos Gems. As previously stated, they are a premium currency, so the best way to get them is to buy them with real money.

Here are all the ways to collect Aeos Gems in the game:

Buy 60 for $0.99

Buy 245 for $3.99

Buy 490 for $7.99

Buy 1,220 + 130 bonus Gems for $19.99

Buy 2,450 + 290 bonus Gems for $39.99

Buy 3,050 + 450 bonus Gems for $49.99

Buy 6,000 + 1,100 bonus Gems for $99.99

Purchase a Unite Membership to earn 40 Aeos Gems per day

There currently isn't a free method to farm Aeos Gems. Those looking to buy the gems to get Dodrio before it becomes available through coins can earn double gems for the three cheapest purchase tiers. However, this is only applicable if it is their first time buying.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh