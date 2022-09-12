Pokemon Unite guide: 5 best licenses to utilize in solo-queue (September 2022)

While the topic of solo-queuing in any competitive game can make gamers shudder, Pokemon Unite is especially problematic. This is due to the Nintendo Switch's lack of commonplace in-game communication as well as the low age demographic of the console and the Pokemon franchise.

Pair this with the game being free-to-play, and players often find themselves in Ranked games that feel unwinnable. However, they can often use this to their advantage. With enough practice on a particular character, players can often outplay the entire enemy team in lower competitive ranks and skill tiers.

However, doing so requires the knowledge of which of the game's roster can perform best under these conditions. Players can perfect these select few Pokemon to absolutely steamroll their competition in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite's best picks for solo play

1) Garchomp

Garchomp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to describe Garchomp in Pokemon Unite is as the title's equivalent to Kayle from League of Legends. Garchomp is built and meant to be played as a Hypercarry. These types of characters in MOBAs have the kit to carry a game with little assistance from their team.

Much like Kayle, Garchomp requires a fair bit of farming to reach its untouchable status. However, with enough farming in the center area and a build prioritizing its Attack stat and critical hit chances, Garchomp can completely decimate the opposing team.

Unlike League of Legends, however, games in Pokemon Unite are much shorter. This means it takes significantly less time for Garchomp to reach its power spike. Players can focus on farming until Garchomp learns its Unite Move. Once they have it at level 10, they can begin decimating the enemy team.

2) Buzzwole

Buzzwole as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In games like Pokemon Unite, fights often come down to who has more health. This is where Buzzwole has a drastic advantage over the competition. Thanks to its powerful attack, Leech Life, Buzzwole can latch onto an opponent and drain their health while restoring a significant amount of its own HP.

Buzzwole also has great combo setup potential thanks to its Smack Down move that can either function as a great way to knock back an opponent or a great way to finish a combo. With this in mind, Buzzwole can be taken to almost any area, but it thrives on the top path.

3) Gengar

Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to the isolation one subjects themselves to in most cases when they queue for a center path or jungle role, having the ability to take fights alone becomes extremely important.

Pokemon Unite's Gengar has considerable lifesteal in its attacks, making it a great duelist for jungle fights against other picks like Absol and Garchomp. Its overall stealthiness also makes it great for sneaking up on foes trying to retreat after a devastating fight. However, Gengar tends to lack utility in team fights.

4) Pikachu

Pikachu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is a great choice for players itching to pick a fight. Whether it is taking part in a 1v1 duel or trying to dish out consistent damage to multiple targets in a team fight, Pikachu is a great offensive choice. Pair this with Pikachu's lack of an evolution, and players are in for a consistent experience throughout the match.

Pikachu's fast-recharging Unite Move also gives it the upper hand in team fights as it can almost always deal large bursts of damage to enemies who fail to retreat in time. Pikachu is a great choice for Pokemon Unite's solo queue experience.

5) Absol

Absol as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Absol is another jungle Hypercarry pick but without the restriction of needing to be evolved (like Garchomp). This leads to a character who can more consistently contest enemy goals and objectives. It can even steal camps from the enemy jungler during the mid and early stages of the game.

Overall, Absol is one of the more solid choices for players looking to dominate Pokemon Unite's center area by themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish