5 best builds in Pokemon Unite for players to try

Pokemon Unite is Nintendo's first-ever MOBA Pokemon game. The game is a free-to-play title and combines the mechanics of the Pokemon universe with those of popular games like Smite and League of Legends.

Like most MOBA's, the game requires a considerable investment of time before players can understand its complex meta. Pokemon Unite has a variety of characters, upgrades, unlockable content, daily tasks, and updates for players to enjoy. The game also has accessories like Battle Items and Held Items that can influence the outcome of a match.

Pokemon Unite players make builds with different Attacks and Items to optimize performance in different situations. Here are some of the best builds for players to explore.

Detailed builds for Tyranitar, Mr Mime, and more in Pokemon Unite

1) Snorlax

Snorlax sleeping during the game (Image via TiMi Studios)

Snorlax is one of the top Defenders in Pokemon Unite. Players taking up the defensive role on the team can bet their last coin on Snorlax, as it delivers the best performance while defending. Upon completing the tutorial, Snorlax can be selected for free as one of the starter Pokemon in Pokemon Unite.

Moves:

Heavy Slam - Slams its heavy body down on a specific area and deals damage to opponents in the area of effect.

- Slams its heavy body down on a specific area and deals damage to opponents in the area of effect. Block - The Pokemon spreads its arms wide and creates a shield. This move stops opponents from passing through the shield and shoves them away if they attempt to do so.

Held items:

Focus Band - This item recovers 8% of lost HP every second for exactly three seconds when Snorlax's HP gets low.

- This item recovers 8% of lost HP every second for exactly three seconds when Snorlax's HP gets low. Buddy Barrier - After the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, a shield equal to 20% of the max HP is granted to the Pokemon and a nearby ally with the lowest HP.

- After the Pokemon uses its Unite Move, a shield equal to 20% of the max HP is granted to the Pokemon and a nearby ally with the lowest HP. Score Shield - A shield equal to 5% of the max HP is equipped when the Pokemon is attempting to score a goal.

Battle item:

Eject Button - This allows the Pokemon to teleport a short distance to escape danger or chase opponents.

2) Hoopa

Hoopa in Pokemon Unite is known to confuse and astonish its opponents. It is a strategically complex ranged Supporter Pokemon that can help heal allies and move strategically on the battlefield. This Pokemon is not to be underestimated, as it can also deal heavy damage with an arsenal of good attacks in Pokemon Unite.

Moves:

Shadow Ball - This move decreases the opponent's movement speed and Sp. Def for a short time, and if the same opponent gets hit again, it deals additional damage and renders it unable to act.

- This move decreases the opponent's movement speed and Sp. Def for a short time, and if the same opponent gets hit again, it deals additional damage and renders it unable to act. Trick - This move buffs the movement speed and provides shields for the Pokemon and its teammate. It also increases the damage of Shadow Ball and extends the Pokemon's basic attacks and Shadow Ball move by firing them from the linked teammate's position.

Held items:

Exp. Share - This is a core support item in Pokemon Unite that ensures the ally does not fall behind in levels. It also gives the user a movement speed boost and increases their HP.

- This is a core support item in Pokemon Unite that ensures the ally does not fall behind in levels. It also gives the user a movement speed boost and increases their HP. Muscle Band - This move increases the Pokemon’s attack damage and attack speed and aligns well with Trick.

- This move increases the Pokemon’s attack damage and attack speed and aligns well with Trick. Focus Band - It increases the Defense and Special Defense of the Pokemon. When the Pokemon is below 25% HP, it will recover a percentage of its HP over three seconds.

Battle item:

Eject Button - This is the standard go-to item for most Pokemon builds in Pokemon Unite. It allows the user to blink forward a short distance to escape dangerous situations or chase down targets.

3) Tyranitar

Tyranitar is easily the best all-rounder in the game (Image via TiMi Studios)

In Pokemon Unite, Tyranitar is considered an All-Rounder Pokemon. It can inflict damage, tank damage from lower HP Attackers, and knockout Defenders on its own. A definite powerhouse and one of the best fighters in Pokemon Unite, Tyranitar is a definite threat or an absolute asset depending on which team you're on.

Moves:

Dark Pulse - The Pokemon exhales a mist of darkness and deals specific damage to any opponent it hits. It deals additional damage to the Pokemon that gets hit twice by the move. If used while the Pokemon is under the influence of the piercing strength effect of Ancient Power, Dark Pulse will ignore the opponent’s Defense and shield effects for a certain duration.

- The Pokemon exhales a mist of darkness and deals specific damage to any opponent it hits. It deals additional damage to the Pokemon that gets hit twice by the move. If used while the Pokemon is under the influence of the piercing strength effect of Ancient Power, Dark Pulse will ignore the opponent’s Defense and shield effects for a certain duration. Ancient Power - This move charges power before releasing a great shock wave that deals damage to nearby opponents and renders them unable to act. The Pokemon gains a shield, and its movement speed and resistance increase while charging power. If the shock wave hits an opponent, it increases the user’s piercing strength and releases a second shock wave. If the second shock wave hits the opponent again, Tyranitar receives another shield that can reach the maximum shield strength if hits three Pokemon at once.

Held items:

Weakness Policy - For a short time period, the Pokemon's Attack increases by a minimum of 2% when it receives damage. The more damage it receives, the more the Attack stat increases.

- For a short time period, the Pokemon's Attack increases by a minimum of 2% when it receives damage. The more damage it receives, the more the Attack stat increases. Muscle Band - The damage increases by 1% of the opponent's remaining HP when a basic Attack hits it.

- The damage increases by 1% of the opponent's remaining HP when a basic Attack hits it. Focus Band - If the Pokemon HP gets low, then 8% of the lost HP will be recovered each second for three seconds.

Battle item:

Full Heal - This makes the Pokemon immune to hindrances after removing all status conditions for a short amount of time.

3) Glaceon

Glaceon, known as Ice-type Eevee, is a high-class attacker in Pokemon Unite. Despite its slower damage scaling and overall output, players who have mastered this creature can easily topple their opponents. This S-Tier Pokemon works incredibly well as a ranged Attacker, but only skilled Pokemon Unite trainers will be able to use Glaceon's to its full potential.

Moves:

Icicle Spear - Rapidly launches all stored ice crystals at an opponent. Two ice crystals are instantly created and launched if the Pokemon has no ice crystals stored. After this move is used, the cooldowns of Ice Shard and Freeze Dry are reduced.

- Rapidly launches all stored ice crystals at an opponent. Two ice crystals are instantly created and launched if the Pokemon has no ice crystals stored. After this move is used, the cooldowns of Ice Shard and Freeze Dry are reduced. Ice Shard - This move can increase the Pokemon’s movement speed for a short time. The Pokemon’s basic attacks change into chunks of ice, and its speed also increases. With every successful hit, the Pokemon gains two ice crystals.

Held items:

Choice Specs - When an attack hits, it increases the damage by a minimum of 40. The higher the Special Atk, the more the damage gets increased.

- When an attack hits, it increases the damage by a minimum of 40. The higher the Special Atk, the more the damage gets increased. Wise Glasses - Increases the Special Atk by 3% and strengthens Glaceon's moves.

- Increases the Special Atk by 3% and strengthens Glaceon's moves. Buddy Barrier - It is a defensive Held Item that grants the Pokemon and one nearby ally a shield equal to 20% of their max HP. The shield is applied after the Pokemon uses its Unite move.

Battle item:

X Attack - The Pokemon's Attack, Special Attack, and Basic Attack Speed increase for a short time.

5) Mr Mime

Mr Mime can attack and support at the same time (Image via TiMi Studios)

Mr Mime in Pokemon Unite is a melee attacker and a supporter champion that can also deal ranged damage. It confuses and shoves its target against walls to inflict massive damage, and it can also apply stuns on the enemy and support teammates from the sidelines.

Moves:

Psychic - Releases a telekinetic blast at any opponent lurking near the player, any guard-swapped Pokemon, or any Light Screen or Barrier walls created by the player damaging all opposing Pokemon hit by the blasts and lowering their Sp.

- Releases a telekinetic blast at any opponent lurking near the player, any guard-swapped Pokemon, or any Light Screen or Barrier walls created by the player damaging all opposing Pokemon hit by the blasts and lowering their Sp. Guard Swap - This move links the player with a Pokemon on the battlefield and swaps the Player’s Defense and Special Def stats with the linked Pokemon. If the linked Pokemon is an opponent, it deals damage and decreases its movement speed while increasing its own. If it is linked with an ally, it increases the movement speed of both Pokemon. The link disappears if the Pokemon gets too far away.

Held items:

Wise Glasses - This move Increases the Pokemon’s Special Attack by 3%

- This move Increases the Pokemon’s Special Attack by 3% Sp. Atk Specs - The Sp. Atk is increased by 8 if the Pokemon scores a goal.

- The Sp. Atk is increased by 8 if the Pokemon scores a goal. Score Shield - A shield equivalent to 5% of the Pokemon’s max HP is given while attempting to score a goal, and the attempt cannot be interrupted until the shield is broken.

Battle item:

Eject Button - This allows the Pokemon to teleport a short distance to escape danger or chase running opponents.

