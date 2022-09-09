Why Pokemon Unite's Mr Mime is broken in the current meta (September 2022)

Mr Mime has been doing exceptionally well since the new season of Pokemon Unite started. Anyone would agree that this rise has been far more recent than it was a couple of weeks ago. This rise in the tier list hasn't come out of anywhere and seems to be a deliberate attempt on the part of the developers.

Mr Mime is a supporter champion who is a melee attacker with the option of doing ranged damage. It was pretty strong after its introduction to Pokemon Unite and regularly featured in matches.

Further addition of new support characters pushed the psychic Pokemon down the pick list. It wasn't that Mr Mime was nerfed, but the simple fact that the new additions were better in certain angles.

The recent buff for its moves has brought back the Pokemon in the discussion. Its pick rate in both standard and ranked matches has gone up meteorically. Content creators and professional players all over are now recommending it to everyone. Let's now see how this change came and, despite a nerf, if it's still worth picking in the higher divisions of rank.

The recent rework of Mr Mime's abilities in Pokemon Unite has made it a force to reckon with

Like every MOBA title, Pokemon Unite also has its dedicated meta. The meta is ever evolving and rarely stays the same, with multiple factors having a say. It can change when a new character is relatively strong compared to others in similar roles. It can also change if an existing Pokemon receives a buff (it can also receive nerf).

Incidentally, Mr Mime has received both, and it seems to be a deliberate attempt on the part of the developers. Over time, new Pokemon have been introduced in the game, which has made the older ones somewhat irrelevant.

The recent rework is not only an attempt to keep the meta lively, but it has allowed the Pokemon in discussion to rise to the top.

The developers reworked all four moves of Mr Mime (excluding the ultimate), which now allows Pokemon to do well in both early and late games. What's impressive is that the rework hasn't changed its style of play.

All it has done is add viability in terms of utility, damage, and viability, which has resulted in a meteoric rise in its pick rate.

In this case, two moves require a particular discussion as they effectively make the Pokemon very powerful. Barrier is beneficial in the early game, especially when Mr Mime is being played with a squishy champion. Barrier is hugely disruptive to opponents who might find it challenging to tackle.

The reworked Barrier move allows players to dominate the early game and more accessible level-ups. But what truly allows it to shine is Power Swap, which was earlier called Guard Swap. Suffice it to say, it's a significant upgrade that truly allows Mr Mime to stand tall.

Power Swap's biggest strength is that it works with allies and enemies. Doing so allows Mr Mime to increase self-speed and health, which is always great in a team fight. However, there's more as it buffs and debuffs based on who has been targeted.

If Power Swap targets an ally in Pokemon Unite, it allows Mr Mime to provide healing and increase speed. This can be extremely good when targeted by speedsters and attackers. If a player chooses to target an enemy, it does damage and reduces the speed, thereby nullifying their threat.

The development team has nerfed Power Swap to make it more manageable for the opposition, considering the current meta in Pokemon Unite. Combined with quick reload times of the moves and Mr Mime's passive, the Pokemon is currently one of the must-play characters in the game.

Broken or not, players choose to have it on their side even if it disrupts the team-making balance of Pokemon Unite to a certain extent.

