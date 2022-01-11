Top 3 Defenders in Pokemon Unite

Some of the best characters in Pokemon Unite are Defenders.

Fans who have been playing since the game’s release may remember several Defenders who were incredibly OP upon release. There were a couple of weeks where Blastoise dominated ranked play, followed by more weeks where Greedent dominated.

Now that there have been several balance patches, which Defenders are the best?

Which Defender Pokemon should gamers target in Unite?

3) Snorlax

Snorlax’s Block helps greatly in team fights (Image via TiMi Studios)

This Pokemon isn’t the greatest choice in solo queue, but it’s a great addition to any coordinated team, be it three-stack or five-stack. Snorlax can help any attacker farm up in the early game with Tackle, a strong move that annihilates farm as well as dents opponents.

Snorlax was also buffed in the recent patch, getting Heavy Slam at level 5, Block at level 7, and its Unite move at level 9. Now, this behemoth has a chance of getting both Heavy Slam and Block by the time the first Dreadnaw arrives, making that fight a lot easier.

2) Blastoise

Unlike Snorlax, this is a great Defender to bring in solo queue. Blastoise has the tankiness of a Defender, but the power of an attacking Pokemon, making it very tough to deal with.

A significant reason why Blastoise is so powerful is because of its Unite move, which melts anything in its area of effect. Blastoise can easily use the move after Surfing several enemies away and leaving them all at low health, if not dead, and on respawn timer.

1) Greedent

Greedent still performs well after being nerfed (Image via TiMi Studios)

Here is another Defender that is great for solo queue. Thanks to it being incredibly bulky and fast, Greedent is possibly the best farm thief in the game.

During the laning phase, Greedent can simply head to the other side and start taking farm and dunking while perfectly escaping afterward.

Greedent is also great at jungle invading. There’s not much an opposing Pokemon can do if they see Greedent taking farm and then using Covet to simply run away. Even after Belch got its damage reduced, this Pokemon can still single-handedly win matches.

