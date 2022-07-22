How to unlock Glaceon in Pokemon Unite

In commemoration of Pokemon Unite's one-year anniversary, Glaceon was introduced as a playable Pokemon alongside Buzzwole and Tyranitar. Even better, trainers can currently obtain Glaceon tby completing a challenge.

In lieu of spending coins or Aeos Gems for Glaceon in Pokemon Unite, trainers enjoying the anniversary event can obtain it through the Icy Glaceon challenge. Players will have until August 14, 2022 to complete the challenge and obtain Glaceon's Unite License for free.

Considering Glaceon is already shaping up to be a reasonably powerful damage dealer in Pokemon Unite, this challenge is undoubtedly one worth investing some time into.

Completing the Icy Glaceon challenge event in Pokemon Unite

Glaceon's challenge shouldn't be too difficult to complete (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Simply by logging in and playing the game, Pokemon Unite trainers will be able to accrue points towards Glaceon's Unite License. Each activity grants a certain number of points, and once players reach 100 points, they'll receive Glaceon's license. However, trainers can receive a several rewards in the lead-up to acquiring Glaceon. Soon after completing a few activities, players will be able to utilize the Eeveelution on their own.

Ways to earn points in the Icy Glaceon Challenge:

Participate in one battle - 5 points

- 5 points Participate in three battles - 5 points

- 5 points Participate in one battle with a friend - 5 points

- 5 points Log into the game - 2 points

Icy Glaceon Challenge rewards:

25 points - 7-day Aeos Coin Boost Card

- 7-day Aeos Coin Boost Card 50 points - One Extra Energy Tank

- One Extra Energy Tank 75 points - One Glaceon Face Backpack

- One Glaceon Face Backpack 100 points - Glaceon Unite License

Since the event doesn't end until August 14, Pokemon Unite trainers have plenty of time to collect the points they need. In fact, it's possible to simply log in to the game for 20 straight days and collect Glaceon's license without ever playing a match. However, that clearly isn't the quickest method to obtain the Ice-type Pokemon. Playing a few matches here and there daily, especially with friends, along with logging in, should see trainers obtain Glaceon before they know it.

As a ranged attacker, Glaceon is a very efficient burst damage dealer. When paired with a solid support in the bottom lane, Glaceon can dominate with little technical expertise required. Of course, its mechanics will take a little time to learn, but the Pokemon doesn't have a particularly high skill ceiling. If trainers pair it with held items like Muscle Band, Wise Glasses, Buddy Barrier, or Choice Specs, Glaceon's damage and effectiveness should skyrocket.

With so much going on during the anniversary event, trainers will want to be sure to obtain Glaceon before Buzzwole and Tyranitar arrive in the game. Theoretically, committed trainers will be able to receive all three Pokemon before the event festivities conclude later on in the Summer. With three new Pokemon they can play, trainers will have plenty of unique playstyles to learn and team compositions to try out.

