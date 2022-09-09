"Can anyone explain this?": Pokemon Unite players discuss if Greedent's Bullet Seed has been nerfed

Bugs in Pokemon Unite aren't new, and despite the good intentions of the developers, they exist. While some glitches might not cause significant headaches, the problem expands when they affect the very things players play as.

Greedent may be suffering from one, and it could potentially reduce the effectiveness of the Pokemon to a large extent. As with any video game, the bug is caused due to multiple reasons.

Sometimes, they can benefit, as happened with Absol a few months back. A secret buff ended up empowering Absol so much that it became a nightmare for the opponents.

Thanks to players and social media, there's quick information whenever such a thing happens.

Greedent is one of the more unique defenders in the game, as its utility lies in other ways. Bullet Seed is one of its most potent forms of attack and something players rely on.

The new bug, posted by a Pokemon Unite player, seems to affect the move in a significant way. Others also joined in to discuss the hindrance and if there was a bug.

Community explores possibility of Pokemon Unite bug that reduces Greedent's powers

Earlier on September 8, Reddit user u/Nutleaf420 posted a clip of Pokemon Unite that showcased what could be the exact problem with Greedent. As the user attempted to use Bullet Seed, they were interrupted by their opponents.

Under normal circumstances, Bullet Seed is not interruptable by any means. While Greedent can damage during the move, it continues with its attack, and what might have happened is a bug.

Safe to say, it got the community talking, as this bug can significantly hinder gamers.

One they commented that it certainly seems like a bug as Greedent can do insane damage with the Bullet Seed move. They also hope that the possible bug will be fixed and things will be back to normal in Pokemon Unite.

Another gamer added that the Bullet Seed move is multifunctional and allows them to do several things at once. With this bug in existence, they now plan to go with some alternatives for the time being to not suffer during matches.

One player believes this might be a deliberate change made by the developers in Pokemon Unite. If it's deliberate, it would mean that they will now be able to stop Bullet Seed with any kind of negative move (stuns, for example).

The main post owner commented that if it's indeed deliberate, then it's one of the worst moves right now in the game.

A major strength of Bullet Seed was that it could ignore crowd control to begin with, which added to its effectiveness.

The recent bug/possible nerf has made Greedent completely useless for some in Pokemon Unite.

One player even seems to be finding some sort of conspiracy and pattern in how Greedent's move might have been potentially nerfed.

It's unclear whether the issue above is a deliberate nerf or an accidental bug. Users can expect a resolution in the coming days if it's the former.

What fans of this Pokemon will hope is that this hasn't been done deliberately, as it could make Greedent hard to play with.

