Why Dodrio in Pokemon UNITE is worth it, more so after the first week

Dodrio became available on Pokemon UNITE on September 14, and the MOBA has finally added a new speedster. However, the rarity and importance of the role might not necessarily warrant one spending their resources on unlocking the Pokemon.

This is even more relevant in the case of Dodrio since players can only unlock it with gems in the first week of its release. These are the game's premium currency, which must be purchased directly or via UNITE club membership.

Either way, it is not free-to-play and could be a bigger problem for many gamers. Based on the early impressions, many would want to know whether it would be justified to spend real money.

The latest Pokemon will attract many players, given how limited the speedster space is. Despite several additions being made to Pokemon UNITE, the role has been left somewhat neglected despite the presence of some strong options. At first glance, Dodrio looks like a really solid addition, but there's still an evaluation that is required to be made.

Dodrio is a robust addition to Pokemon UNITE, but players should wait

The speedster role in Pokemon UNITE is like the jungler in more traditional MOBA games. This is due to the simple fact that speedsters have high mobility and can easily traverse across the map to reach different places. Regarding movement, Dodrio provides the best incentives among all available choices.

Its passive is built well, so one must keep moving with it. When it moves, there's an increase in speed and power, allowing it to deal more damage. It's a Pokemon that will suit aggressive players who don't like missing a single opportunity to gank.

There are four moves available for players to choose from. The Tri Attack seems like an interesting one as it allows the Pokemon to deal ranged damage. However, it comes at a cost since the move becomes optimum only when the movement gauge is filled up.

In certain ways, Agility is a better option right now in Pokemon UNTIE. It's synergistic with the Pokemon's passive and increases its effect. Greater mobility can also be very useful for players to get out of tough spots.

Drill Peck is a strong choice, allowing Dodrio to push along the lane effectively. Like all moves, it also relies on the sprint gauge to fill up for maximum effectiveness.

Jump Kick offers an interesting alternative if players want to go for more damage rather than movement abilities.

Overall, Dodrio is a pretty good speedster and fits into the role perfectly. When played properly, it's quite powerful in Pokemon UNITE. No apparent weakness stands out as of now. However, that doesn't mean that the ostrich look-alike is broken. It's certainly strong, but there are some counters, and players have some nice alternatives in the same role.

Pokemon UNITE players should unlock Dodrio if they want to play the speedster role. It excels in its moveset and can be a handy option. However, unlocking it only becomes valuable after five more days.

This is very disgusting only making the PKMN buyable with gems for a week and then coins later. And I don't even want Dodrio but I know Scizor is gonna be the same way. This how you keep new players away from your game.

As good as it is, there isn't much sense in spending real-life money. It becomes available for coins after the first week, allowing players to unlock it with coins. Had Dodrio been broken, it would have made sense to spend premium gems on it.

While the new speedster is worth it, players are advised to wait for the time being. In the meantime, they can play the likes of Absol and Zeraroa if the speedster is the role they're looking for.

