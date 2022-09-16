Pokemon Unite Dodrio guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Dodrio is currently live in Pokemon Unite, and players can use it to deal damage, score goals, and overwhelm the opposition with its speed. The three-headed bird evolves from Doduo, gaining that third head and a much more intimidating appearance.

With it being the latest Pokemon added to Pokemon Unite, many trainers want to know what works best for the flightless creature.

Fans are excited that there is finally a new Speedster-class Pokemon added to Pokemon Unite. They'll be happy to know that a few solid builds have already been made to maximize Dodrio's effectiveness in a match.

The best builds for Dodrio in Pokemon Unite

Scoring Build

mysticfire @mysticflame06

#pokemonunite Dodrio scoring 40 with score sheild Dodrio scoring 40 with score sheild#pokemonunite https://t.co/yNjkRcU8j3

Moveset

Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Drill Peck (Level 5)

Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Agility (Level 7)

Unite Move: Triple Trample

Battle Item

X Speed: Increases the Pokemon's speed for five seconds. Movement speed cannot be decreased while active.

Held Items

Attack Weight : A Pokemon's Attack stat increases when it scores a goal.

: A Pokemon's Attack stat increases when it scores a goal. Float Stone : A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat.

: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat. Aeos Cookie: Max HP increases when a Pokemon scores a goal.

Strategy

Dodrio comes with the Sprint mechanic, where its meter fills when enemies are nearby. Thanks to this feature, it can eventually run much faster. Using that speed to maneuver around opponents and rapidly score goals is key to this Pokemon Unite build.

Use X Speed to go even faster, gain health, and increase Attack when a goal is scored with Held Items. This will make Dodrio nearly unstoppable in the latter stages of a Pokemon Unite match.

It will be able to score at will whilst having enough power to finish off low HP opponents and set up other Attackers. Focus on getting to the goal and keeping the team on top.

Hit-and-Run Build

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Dodrio’s Ability, Run Away, makes it so that when Dodrio is moving, its sprint gauge charges. And when it’s full, Dodrio will move with increased movement speed. But don’t stop! If Dodrio’s movement speed falls below a set speed, the gauge will rapidly deplete! #PokemonUNITE Dodrio’s Ability, Run Away, makes it so that when Dodrio is moving, its sprint gauge charges. And when it’s full, Dodrio will move with increased movement speed. But don’t stop! If Dodrio’s movement speed falls below a set speed, the gauge will rapidly deplete! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/8SK7uZLXIO

Moveset

Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Drill Peck (Level 5)

Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Jump Kick (Level 7)

Unite Move: Triple Trample

Battle Item

Held Items

: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat. Razor Claw: After a move is used, the next basic attack deals increased damage. The higher the Pokemon's Attack stat, the higher the damage increase is. If Razor Claw is head by a melee attacker, opponent movement speed is decreased for a short time when the boosted attack hits.

Strategy

Scoring and eliminating opponents is of equal priority with this Dodrio build. Pokemon Unite players can utilize Drill Peck and Jump Kick with increased Attack from scoring to decimate the other team's lineup.

There are no defensive Held Items with this build. This is where the "run" portion of its name comes into play. Attack freely, but take advantage of the Sprint gauge and X Speed to get out of there if proceedings are going downhill.

Avoid direct confrontations as much as possible while running this Pokemon Unite build. Instead, strike, leave, and come back. Farm wild Pokemon for EXP, score goals, and keep the other team guessing as to where Dodrio will be.

Aggressive Build

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Triple Trample has Dodrio run to a designated location. While running, Dodrio is immune to hindrances, and if makes contact with opposing Pokémon, it deals damage to them and throws them into the air. When Dodrio reaches its destination, it receives buffs! #PokemonUNITE Triple Trample has Dodrio run to a designated location. While running, Dodrio is immune to hindrances, and if makes contact with opposing Pokémon, it deals damage to them and throws them into the air. When Dodrio reaches its destination, it receives buffs! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/Tzz9LWrqrj

Moveset

Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Tri Attack (Level 5)

Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Jump Kick (Level 7)

Unite Move: Triple Trample

Battle Item

X Attack: Increases basic attack damage by x1.2. Move damage is increased by x1.15. Standard attack speed is increased. Lasts for 8 seconds.

Held Items

Muscle Band : Basic attacks receive a damage increase of a certain percentage of the opposing Pokemon's remaining HP.

: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat. Focus Band: When a Pokemon reaches low HP, it recovers a certain percentage of the HP lost each second for 3 seconds.

Strategy

For those who want to score occasionally while being the main fighter on their team, this is the perfect build. Pokemon Unite allows players to tweak roles with a variety of items that can be given to Pokemon.

Dodrio can turn into more of an Attacker than a Speedster here. Use Jump Kick and Tri Attack to swoop in on unsuspecting enemies and get the first hit.

The boosted Attack stat from the items, coupled with Dodrio's immense speed, will see it win nearly every one-on-one battle. This build works great against teams without many Defenders. It's also ideal for taking on boss Pokemon.

