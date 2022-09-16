Pokemon Unite Dodrio guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Dodrio is currently live in Pokemon Unite, and players can use it to deal damage, score goals, and overwhelm the opposition with its speed. The three-headed bird evolves from Doduo, gaining that third head and a much more intimidating appearance.
With it being the latest Pokemon added to Pokemon Unite, many trainers want to know what works best for the flightless creature.
Fans are excited that there is finally a new Speedster-class Pokemon added to Pokemon Unite. They'll be happy to know that a few solid builds have already been made to maximize Dodrio's effectiveness in a match.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.
The best builds for Dodrio in Pokemon Unite
Scoring Build
Moveset
- Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Drill Peck (Level 5)
- Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Agility (Level 7)
- Unite Move: Triple Trample
Battle Item
- X Speed: Increases the Pokemon's speed for five seconds. Movement speed cannot be decreased while active.
Held Items
- Attack Weight: A Pokemon's Attack stat increases when it scores a goal.
- Float Stone: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat.
- Aeos Cookie: Max HP increases when a Pokemon scores a goal.
Strategy
Dodrio comes with the Sprint mechanic, where its meter fills when enemies are nearby. Thanks to this feature, it can eventually run much faster. Using that speed to maneuver around opponents and rapidly score goals is key to this Pokemon Unite build.
Use X Speed to go even faster, gain health, and increase Attack when a goal is scored with Held Items. This will make Dodrio nearly unstoppable in the latter stages of a Pokemon Unite match.
It will be able to score at will whilst having enough power to finish off low HP opponents and set up other Attackers. Focus on getting to the goal and keeping the team on top.
Hit-and-Run Build
Moveset
- Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Drill Peck (Level 5)
- Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Jump Kick (Level 7)
- Unite Move: Triple Trample
Battle Item
- X Speed: Increases the Pokemon's speed for five seconds. Movement speed cannot be decreased while active.
Held Items
- Attack Weight: A Pokemon's Attack stat increases when it scores a goal.
- Float Stone: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat.
- Razor Claw: After a move is used, the next basic attack deals increased damage. The higher the Pokemon's Attack stat, the higher the damage increase is. If Razor Claw is head by a melee attacker, opponent movement speed is decreased for a short time when the boosted attack hits.
Strategy
Scoring and eliminating opponents is of equal priority with this Dodrio build. Pokemon Unite players can utilize Drill Peck and Jump Kick with increased Attack from scoring to decimate the other team's lineup.
There are no defensive Held Items with this build. This is where the "run" portion of its name comes into play. Attack freely, but take advantage of the Sprint gauge and X Speed to get out of there if proceedings are going downhill.
Avoid direct confrontations as much as possible while running this Pokemon Unite build. Instead, strike, leave, and come back. Farm wild Pokemon for EXP, score goals, and keep the other team guessing as to where Dodrio will be.
Aggressive Build
Moveset
- Peck (Level 1 or 3) > Tri Attack (Level 5)
- Quick Attack (Level 1 or 3) > Jump Kick (Level 7)
- Unite Move: Triple Trample
Battle Item
- X Attack: Increases basic attack damage by x1.2. Move damage is increased by x1.15. Standard attack speed is increased. Lasts for 8 seconds.
Held Items
- Muscle Band: Basic attacks receive a damage increase of a certain percentage of the opposing Pokemon's remaining HP.
- Float Stone: A Pokemon's movement speed is increased by a percentage when it is not in combat.
- Focus Band: When a Pokemon reaches low HP, it recovers a certain percentage of the HP lost each second for 3 seconds.
Strategy
For those who want to score occasionally while being the main fighter on their team, this is the perfect build. Pokemon Unite allows players to tweak roles with a variety of items that can be given to Pokemon.
Dodrio can turn into more of an Attacker than a Speedster here. Use Jump Kick and Tri Attack to swoop in on unsuspecting enemies and get the first hit.
The boosted Attack stat from the items, coupled with Dodrio's immense speed, will see it win nearly every one-on-one battle. This build works great against teams without many Defenders. It's also ideal for taking on boss Pokemon.