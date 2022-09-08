Pokemon Unite Theia Sky Ruins guide: Mechanics, wild monsters, bosses, & more

Theia Sky Ruins is the new Ranked and Standard Battle map in Pokemon Unite, replacing Remoat Stadium.

It has a similar layout to other maps that have been playable in the game. It has circular dimensions with a Top lane, Jungle lane, and Bottom lane. These are all filled with goals or wild Pokemon to battle.

Theia Sky Ruins remains the standard 5v5 matchup that Pokemon Unite is known for, with a 10-minute time limit.

However, there are some specialties that come with Theia Sky Ruins. Trainers will come across the map's own gimmicks and a variety of tough creatures.

What to expect from Theia Sky Ruins in Pokemon Unite

Mechanics

Many of the mechanics in Pokemon Unite's Theia Sky Ruins can be found on other maps. They are very common in this type of game. Here are some of them:

Air Currents : After Rayquaza spawns, air currents will spawn near its location and in destroyed goal zone locations. These provide a speed boost to anyone who walks through them for a short time.

: After Rayquaza spawns, air currents will spawn near its location and in destroyed goal zone locations. These provide a speed boost to anyone who walks through them for a short time. Goal Zones : Each team has five goal zones. Only the frontmost goals can be targeted. The outer zones have 80 HP, the inter zones have 100, and the base zone is indestructible. Double points are scored at all zones with two minutes or less in the match.

: Each team has five goal zones. Only the frontmost goals can be targeted. The outer zones have 80 HP, the inter zones have 100, and the base zone is indestructible. Double points are scored at all zones with two minutes or less in the match. Flux Zones : The lanes leading to outer goal zones, if they haven't been destroyed, will give a speed buff or debuff depending on who is walking through them. The opposing team's side will slow a trainer down, while their ally side will speed them up.

: The lanes leading to outer goal zones, if they haven't been destroyed, will give a speed buff or debuff depending on who is walking through them. The opposing team's side will slow a trainer down, while their ally side will speed them up. Berries : Yellow Berries are found near the outer goal zones and provide 1500 HP. Green Berries are near the center of the Jungle lane and provide a small speed buff.

: Yellow Berries are found near the outer goal zones and provide 1500 HP. Green Berries are near the center of the Jungle lane and provide a small speed buff. Jump Pads: A Super Jump Pad appears near the base five minutes into the game. Regular Jump Pads are centered just above or below the Top and Bottom lane goal zones. These launch Pokemon a good distance forward.

Wild Pokemon

Several Wild Pokemon can be found on the Theia Sky Ruins map of Pokemon Unite. Trainers can fight them to obtain EXP, level up, and gain points that can be scored:

Baltoy

Claydol

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Natu

Xatu

Swablu

Altaria

Indeedee

Buff Pokemon

There are certain Pokemon that, when defeated, provide a buff to the player who landed the finishing blow. On the Theia Sky Ruins map of Pokemon Unite, these are:

Accelgor : The buff reduces move cooldowns for a short time.

: The buff reduces move cooldowns for a short time. Escavalier: The buff increases basic attack damage, and those attacks slow opponents for a short time.

Boss Pokemon

Several Regis can appear on the map during battle. There's also the main boss that pops up with just two minutes remaining. It can turn the tide of battle rather quickly.

Here are the bosses players can find on this Pokemon Unite map and the effects given after they are defeated:

Rayquaza : Rayquaza is the main boss and acts as Zapdos once did. The team that lands the final strike to defeat it will receive a shield that stops them from being interrupted while scoring. Score charge time is also cut in half.

: Rayquaza is the main boss and acts as Zapdos once did. The team that lands the final strike to defeat it will receive a shield that stops them from being interrupted while scoring. Score charge time is also cut in half. Regieleki : After Regieleki has been defeated, it will make its way to the nearest enemy goal zone, scoring points, attacking enemies, and leaving the goal defenseless for 24 seconds.

: After Regieleki has been defeated, it will make its way to the nearest enemy goal zone, scoring points, attacking enemies, and leaving the goal defenseless for 24 seconds. Regirock : Grants EXP and boosts both Defense and Special Defense for 90 seconds.

: Grants EXP and boosts both Defense and Special Defense for 90 seconds. Regice : Grants EXP and increases HP recovery speed for 90 seconds.

: Grants EXP and increases HP recovery speed for 90 seconds. Registeel: Grants EXP and boosts both Attack and Special Attack for 90 seconds.

Rayquaza and Regieleki will always be on the map, while the other three Regis will rotate throughout the match. They will be found at the bottom center of Theia Sky Ruins.

Tips for playing Theia Sky Ruins

Chanh @ChanhNguyen26



- Level 5 in the jungle can be achieved by only clearing Xatu + Blue/Red buff

- Central Baltoys spawn at 9:10

- Central berries spawn at 9:00

- Altaria central spawns at 8:00

- Level 5 in the jungle can be achieved by only clearing Xatu + Blue/Red buff

- Central Baltoys spawn at 9:10

- Central berries spawn at 9:00

- Altaria central spawns at 8:00

- Breaking T1 too early stops 7:20 lane Altaria from spawning

Experienced Pokemon Unite players will know that playing this map is similar to playing the others. For those not well-versed in the game, here are the best tips for winning on Theia Sky Ruins:

Always try to beat Rayquaza and the other Boss Pokemon to earn their buffs.

Utilize the air currents that appear within the last two minutes to speed back into the action.

Stick to the role and lane that was assigned, but don't be afraid to ask for help.

Farm wild Pokemon early and often to level up quickly and gain a powerful advantage over the other team.

Everything else depends on the Pokemon that is chosen. Understand its moveset, give it the best items possible, and perfect its capabilities on Theia Sky Ruins to get maximum victories.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh