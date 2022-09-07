Why is Pokemon Unite a welcome change from other titles in the series?

Pokemon Unite, released on July 21, 2021, is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game set within the Pokemon universe. Since its release, it has become quite popular among both MOBA fans and longtime lovers of the Pokemon series.

However, what makes the game so uniquely different from other entries in the Pokemon franchise?

Pokemon Unite marks one of the largest departures from the franchise's traditional formula. From the overall presentation and gameplay to the way that players customize their experiences, the game is one of the most distinct spin-offs that the franchise has seen so far.

Differences between Pokemon Unite and the rest of the franchise go much deeper than genre alone

It is easy to say that Pokemon Unite is unique in the franchise because it is the first attempt to bring Pokemon to the MOBA genre. However, the differences go much deeper than the genre itself.

The title has many intriguing gameplay elements and features that players wouldn't normally find within the standard slate of Pokemon games.

One such feature is the Pokemon selection. Instead of utilizing a team of up to six Pokemon, trainers gain access to Unite Licenses, which give them access to control a Pokemon in a Unite Battle. Only one Pokemon can be used by a trainer per Unite Battle, and five total players join together to defeat the opposing team.

Trainers must compile points to outscore their opponents. They can do this by defeating wild Pokemon and the opposing team's Pokemon. They can then bring their points back to a scoring zone.

To enhance their Pokemon's abilities, trainers can equip them with held items and battle items. While these items exist in the main series, Pokemon Unite allows Pokemon to carry three held items at once. The creatures can also carry one battle item, which replenishes over time after being used.

The moves used by Pokemon in the game are similar to those in the main series. However, trainers must pick the moves before battle instead of learning them as they would in the conventional games.

Throughout the course of a Unite Battle, many Pokemon will evolve by accruing experience (like they normally would). However, this experience can be gained not only from defeating other Pokemon but also by scoring points.

Additionally, certain Pokemon, such as Lucario and Snorlax, begin the Unite Battle fully-evolved instead of beginning at their earlier evolutionary stages.

One of the most unique aspects of Pokemon Unite compared to other entries is the absence of the elemental damage system. In the traditional games, Pokemon have elemental advantages over other Pokemon based on their type (Fire beats Grass, Grass beats Water, Water beats fire, etc.).

This rock-paper-scissors element is completely missing from Pokemon Unite. Trainers must instead rely on their Pokemon's build as well as teamwork in order to emerge victorious over their opponents' Pokemon.

There are certainly many more aspects of Pokemon Unite that make it an incredibly fresh and nuanced spin-off compared to many of its counterparts. Likewise, there are also many parts of the game that should be familiar to longtime franchise fans.

Regardless, players who may not have played a MOBA before may want to give it a shot if they're curious. Compared to many games in the genre, it is a very accessible and relaxed game that doesn't require as high of a learning curve.

However, compared to the original series of Pokemon games, Pokemon Unite is likely far from anything a traditional fan has experienced before.

