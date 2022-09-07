Pokemon Unite guide (September 2022): 5 best held items for players to use

When building a loadout in Pokemon Unite, players can equip up to three held items to enhance a Pokemon's stats.

While there are many held items that benefit a trainer's Pokemon in the game, some are better than others.

A held item's quality in Pokemon Unite is somewhat dependent on the Pokemon using it. However, some items are more prevalent in certain builds than others.

These items can be found in various loadouts for a wide swathe of the game's playable Pokemon. While they won't fit every creature perfectly, they're certainly worth using for many of them.

Below, Pokemon Unite trainers can find some of the best held items as of September 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Scope Lens, Muscle Band, and 3 other great held items in Pokemon Unite as of September 2022

1) Weakness Policy

Weakness Policy being equipped to Machamp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weakness Policy is a fantastic held item pick for most All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite. It increases a Pokemon's attack for a brief duration after they receive damage. The more damage a Pokemon receives, the higher the attack increase rises.

Obviously, this held item doesn't perform well for Pokemon who deal damage via Special Attack. However, it can help All-Rounders and Melee-focused fighters and bruisers in general. This is especially true for bruisers, who tend to have a substantial amount of health to assist them in their attack increases.

2) Scope Lens

Scope Lens being equipped to a loadout (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scope Lens is a favored pick for Pokemon Unite's attackers and speedsters. It is the only held item in the game that bestows a Pokemon with increased critical rate and critical damage.

Considering many Pokemon can deal massive damage with the use of Scope Lens, it's a magnificent choice for rapid basic attackers like Cinderace and Talonflame.

Scope Lens can even fit niches for Pokemon such as Crustle when its moveset is appropriately catered for it.

3) Focus Band

Machamp with an equipped Focus Band (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sometimes, a Pokemon needs more survivability in Pokemon Unite. Focus Band is a great way to provide this aspect for roles of all types, particularly All-Rounders.

Focus Band improves a Pokemon's defense and special defense stats while providing a burst of health when the user's HP drops low. This is an excellent pick for All-Rounder junglers who often move in for ganks and engage in team fights.

Focus Band's efficacy is somewhat diminished for other Pokemon roles. However, it's still a nice upside when a Pokemon needs survivability at all costs.

4) Muscle Band

Charizard equips a Muscle Band (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Muscle Band is a held item in Pokemon Unite that is great for damaging All-Rounders and tanks. It also provides its user with an attack and attack speed increase.

Since most top-tier options in the game's current meta deal physical damage, this item is an incredibly popular pick when dealing with bulky bruisers and enemy Defenders.

Muscle Band improves the damage potential of its user as long as they deal physical damage. This is regardless of whether the Pokemon using it is an All-Rounder, a Speedster, or an Attacker.

5) Choice Specs/Wise Glasses

Special Attackers benefit greatly from Choice Specs and Wise Glasses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For Pokemon who deal damage through Special Attacks in Pokemon Unite, Choice Specs and/or Wise Glasses are almost a lock to fit their builds.

Both held items boost the user's special attack output, making their abilities even more deadly. They even give some Pokemon the ability to defeat opponents in one attack.

When used together, Choice Specs and Wise Glasses can turn even lower-end Special Attack-heavy Pokemon into fighters capable of nuking lower-health opponents with little effort.

