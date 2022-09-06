5 Pokemon Unite licenses that should be avoided in the current meta (September 2022)

The available choices in Pokemon Unite have never been more as the developers keep adding more monsters to the game. This allows players to go with their strategies and adopt a method that would allow their teams to do better than their opponents.

However, the choice requires a lot of knowledge to ensure they pick the right one. While the overall balance of Pokemon Unite is on point, not all monsters play the same.

Like every video game, there's a meta that allows some choices to be better than the rest. While users have their preferences, a few Unite licenses aren't worth it in the current season.

A master gamer will be able to make the most of them, but it's still a more complex challenge. All five names on this list are behind others in their roles for specific reasons and will require buffs in the coming days to improve.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Players will do well to dodge these five Pokemon Unite licenses in the current meta

5) Crustle

As a pure defender in Pokemon Unite, Crustle has lots of use as there's perhaps no other monster that's a pure tank. Its moveset isn't very complex to learn, and its ability to partially stun other Pokemon can be helpful in team fights.

That said, there are many limitations to its moveset and a few defenders of the crab-style Pokemon.

Another issue with Crustle is its slow recovery rate, despite its vast health pool. A faster recovery rate would have allowed users to take Pokemon in more fights than it can be done now. In the current meta, a hybrid tank plays better than a pure one.

Had Snorlax not been there in the game, Crustle might have been a better choice. While there are still some uses for it, gamers have far better options. It also doesn't help that Snorlax is provided to everyone for free, which makes Crustle go further down on the pick rate.

4) Espeon

The problem with Espeon comes partially from the limited role it can be played and partially from the other options there are. It is one of the easiest attackers to play with, and its passive allows players to negate some of the damage that otherwise can't be done.

However, Espeon lacks massively in terms of mobility, making it very difficult for users to get out of tricky situations. A dash-type move would have made it far better.

The lack of it makes Espeon's role very limited, and as mentioned earlier, other options do the job better.

3) Garchomp

Garchomp could have been the best attacker in Pokemon Unite, given how much damage it can do. Sadly, The Pokemon Company decided to make it an all-rounder.

The problem is that gamers don't often realize Garchomp's strength and play it as an all-rounder in the bottom path. Ordinarily, this shouldn't have been a problem, but its kit doesn't suit the all-rounder's role.

While Garchomp can deal a tremendous amount of damage in Pokemon Unite, there are other areas where it falls short. It can prove helpful in team fights with the boosted attacks, but its poor defense makes it problematic.

With alternatives like Dragonite and Tyranitar being added to the game, players have better options.

2) Eldegoss

Once upon a time in Pokemon Unite, Eldegoss was the best support healer. However, times change, and there are characters like Blissey and Hoopa who offer far more support.

In the current season, Mr. Mime has gone up in the tier list with its ability to heal and buff teammates.

Eldegoss can still pack a punch in Pokemon Unite in the right hand. But the time and resources can be invested better in the options above.

The names are a lot better at doing the same things that Eldegoss does and in a better way. A buff in the future might make the Pokemon more viable to be used in different game modes.

1) Duraludon

Duraludon has some insane amount of burst damage potential in Pokemon Unite, which will seem impressive at first. The most significant disadvantage of an attacker is the low health pool that they are allotted.

Most attackers have at least one move to combat the problem, allowing them to escape certain deaths in the worst situations. While there's no worry about Duraludon's ability to cause damage, it's in other areas where it falls short.

Duraludon has minimal mobility, which becomes a massive headache, especially in ranked matches. Given the number of attackers available in Pokemon Unite, there are plenty of better options. Unless there's a significant buff, Duraludon is a Unite license to avoid in Pokemon Unite.

