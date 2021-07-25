The best build for Crustle in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite gives players the opportunity to take some of their favorite tanky Pokemon into battle.

Defenders are an essential part of stopping goals and shutting down opposing offensive strategies. Crustle performs quite well with the intent on being a brick wall in Pokemon Unite.

Crustle is a key support player on any team with great endurance. It can also put the hurt on unsuspecting opponents who try to take advantage of its slow speed in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Crustle

Crustle starts as Dwebble in Pokemon Unite. Taking down wild Pokemon will grant enough experience for that evolution, giving players a mighty tank.

It comes with the Sturdy ability. When Crustle loses a certain amount of its HP, both its Sp. Def and Defense are drastically increased. This lets it keep hanging on just a bit longer.

Attacks

Rock Slide should be your first build path attack. This move will enrage opponents in Pokemon Unite. It showers an area of effect with an area with rocks while stunning any opponent it hits.

Next is Rock Tomb. This is basically an upgraded version of Rock Slide. It does area of effect damage and places a wall. Selecting it again will break the wall and cause a slowing effect to opponents.

X-Scissor is the best choice for its level 6 move upgrade. This attack has Crustle scratch opponents, displacing them. Those that get carried onto the terrain end up stunned and the move has a reduced cooldown.

The Unite Move for Crustle is Rubble Rouser. It raises a shield while throwing rocks at opponents in the area of effect. These rocks explode on impact and deal additional damage to anyone caught in the blast radius.

Items

Held Items are very important in Pokemon Unite. They truly can change the tide of battle. Be sure to give Crustle Rocky Helmet. This will dish damage back to opponents who physically hit Crustle.

Crustle should also hold onto the Focus Band. When its HP lowers to a certain point, it will begin recovering that HP at a gradual pace. This is vital for a defending tank.

The last held item should be Assault Vest. When out of combat, Crustle will gain a percentage of its max health as a shield that blocks opposing Pokemon's special attacks.

For the Battle Item, nothing is better than the Eject Button. When Crustle is doing some solid defending in Pokemon Unite but needs to escape, the Eject Button does wonders.

