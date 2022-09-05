Pokémon Unite Legacy Trainer Showdown: Schedule, how to participate, and more

Pokémon Unite is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there right now. The MOBA spin-off of Game Freak's revolutionary monster taming series has managed to attract quite a strong playerbase with its easy-to-pick-up gameplay and unique roster of beloved creatures. It recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, which saw special events like giveaways of certain Pokémon Licenses.

With the celebrations still going on, many new features and additions are slowly being introduced into the game. One of these is an event called Legacy Trainer Showdown, which will be explained in this article.

Legacy Trainer Showdown is a new opportunity for players to meet the Champions from various mainline Pokémon games

To put it simply, Legacy Trainer Showdown will introduce five popular Gym Leaders/Champions into the game alongside their signature Pokémon for players to fight against. Here is the list:

Cynthia with Garchomp

Korrina with Lucario

Leon with Charizard

Raihan with Duraludon

Green with Blastoise

When a Unite Battle begins, these NPCs will randomly appear and summon in their Pokémon to face off against players. For example, players will be able to fight Cynthia's Garchomp during a match. It will be equipped with strong moves and must be taken down like any other enemy Pokémon.

Interestingly, all of these trainers' monsters are available in-game as Licenses. Experienced players should be aware of the various attacks and moves the AI-controlled critters will use against them. To summon these trainers, players will have to use a Trainer Battle Ticket to be able to challenge them.

During the event, players will receive one Trainer Battle Ticket per day at no cost. To earn more tickets and more opportunities to fight them, they must exchange Aeos Coins (the main free currency of the game) for it. After defeating them, winners will be awarded Trainer Battle Coins based on their performance. These can be exchanged for items such as Trainer Outfit (Leon). Claiming this reward will give players a cosmetic outfit similar to that of the Champon of the Galar region from Sword & Shield. This event will take place from September 9, 2022 12:00 am PT to October 6, 2022 until 4:59 pm PT. Will you avail of this new event?

What is Pokémon Unite about?

Unite is a multiplayer game where players select a monster and fight in PvP (or PvE, if they choose to) battles. Players must select from a roster of equippable moves and must strategize and coordinate to ensure a victory for their team consisting of five players each. Many popular monsters like Pikachu, Lucario, Gengar, and Hoopa, have made it in, each of which is divided into five distinct classes of Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Support.

Recent updates to the game have added in new Licenses such as Tyranitar and even the legendary Mew. The latter has an ongoing event, the completion of which will grant players a permanent License to take the adorable pink monster into battle. The free-to-play title is currently available on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.

