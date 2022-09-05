Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite: When does it appear, buffs, and more

On September 2, 2022, Pokemon Unite introduced a new map called the Theia Ruins. While it stays true to the standard map players have come to know and love, the one factor that has players excited is the addition of the Legendary Pokemon hailing from the Hoenn region, Rayquaza.

Much like Zapdos, Rayquaza will make an appearance at the center of the map for players to battle over. Whoever deals the final blow to Rayquaza will grant their team an assortment of buffs. However, there is still a lot of additional information players may not be aware of in regards to this brand new Legendary Pokemon.

Luckily, as players begin to play more rounds on Pokemon Unite's newest map, they can begin to familiarize themselves with its inner mechanics. Having a firm grasp on what makes each map unique is essential to understanding what objectives to prioritize during different phases of the game.

Everything to know about Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite

Rayquaza as it appears in its Pokemon Unite reveal trailer (Image via Pokemon UNITE/YouTube)

Like every other Legendary Pokemon players have seen in standard games of Pokemon Unite so far, Rayquaza spawns during the final stretch of the round. This happens during the last two minutes of the game. Right before the two-minute mark, players can begin to rotate and group up for a team fight to quickly defeat it before the enemy team.

Rayquaza also only appears once per game. This makes securing its buff all the more crucial as players will not be able to do so again during that round. This means that the team that does secure Rayquaza has incredible leverage over the enemy team in terms of what they can do with their time.

The team that has taken down Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite will be granted a buff that provides a shield when they attempt to score points in the enemy goal. This also prevents them from being interrupted while doing so. The biggest buff provided by Rayquaza is the ability to cut scoring time in half as well.

Another great benefit from Rayquaza's buff in Pokemon Unite is the fact that this buff stacks when applied with the Score Shield. This item has been a mainstay in the inventory of many since the game's release, and it can be expected to be seen more often now that players have a chance to be rewarded with an even bigger shield.

As Rayquaza spawns on the map, air currents will begin to appear as well. These air currents will appear at random but only have fixed locations as to where they can appear. They will always spawn around Rayqyaza's arena and more will begin to appear in the lanes close to where goal zones have been destroyed.

As many have come to expect from buffs of this caliber, Rayquaza can be a crucial objective to obtain if a team is losing. Knowing this, a team that's winning the match can often find and ambush the weakened enemy to steal the buff for themselves. Team coordination and communication are vital to success when it comes to taking on Rayquaza in the game.

