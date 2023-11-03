Pokemon Unite leaks suggest Dragon Battle Event with Scarlet and Violet legendaries

The latest buzz in the Pokemon Unite community is all about a potential upcoming event that seems to have taken the attention of many trainers. Thanks to recent updates on Meowscarada's introduction to the game, we now have strong evidence suggesting that other Gen 9 critters could be set to make their grand entrance into the title. In this article, we'll delve into the exciting details of a certain rumor and what it could mean for the game.

According to ElChicoEevee on Twitter, the upcoming event appears to be centered around the iconic Gen 9 Legendaries, Maridon and Kidon. The event is scheduled for February 25, 2024, just two days before Pokemon Day, hinting at the magnitude of the festivities Pokemon Unite has in store but also mainly introducing the Paradox Duo in the MOBA.

What Miradon and Koraidon's inclusion in Pokemon Unite may mean for their future

Expand Tweet

For those who have been following the Pokemon Unite scene closely, the inclusion of other Legendaries has been a topic of discussion. The possibility of Legendary Pokemon joining the game gained more traction after the game developers introduced other Legendaries like Zacian and two separate licenses for Mewtwo, with the ability to have only one per team.

The fans have sparked speculation that the upcoming Dragon Battle Event may also follow this pattern with the Paldea Dragons.

It's safe to assume that Koraidon and Miraidon will likely fill distinct roles on the battlefield, with predictions pointing towards All-Rounder and Attacker positions. While the details remain uncertain, the leak strongly suggests that they are on their way, and fans are eagerly anticipating their arrival.

One intriguing aspect of this event is the requirement to have either Maridon or Kidon on your team for the VGC (Video Game Championships). For Pokemon Unite, it's reasonable to assume that one team can only feature one of the two while the other team can have the other.

Some fans have speculated that this event could bring about significant changes to the game's map, possibly a reskin or a slight rework. Despite some early adjustments at the game's first-anniversary mark, details have been scarce regarding substantial map changes.

While the Chinese version continues to utilize a map similar to the one we are accustomed to, this event could potentially be the convergence that global players have been waiting for, ushering in a new era for the game.

Moreover, with the addition of Maridon and Kidon, it's evident that Pokemon Unite is gearing up for the global launch that fans have long been yearning for. The combination of this event, potential map changes, and the introduction of the new legendaries make it an exciting time to be a part of the Pokemon Unite community.

The leaks surrounding the game's Dragon Battle event featuring Scarlet and Violet legendaries are nothing short of electrifying. While nothing is set in stone until officially confirmed, all signs are pointing towards a momentous event that will reshape the game and introduce beloved Pokemon into the fray.

As the Pokemon Unite community eagerly awaits further information, it's safe to say that the future of the game looks incredibly promising.