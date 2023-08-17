Best Mewtwo team for Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite's inclusion of Mewtwo and its Mega Mewtwo X evolution has caused a major paradigm shift in the MOBA game's meta. The powerful Legendary Pocket Monster has become a consensus top pick in several team compositions in both casual and ranked play. Mewtwo's ability to serve as a heavy-handed bruiser and a jungler in team comps simply cannot be overstated.

Be that as it may, certain teams can augment Mewtwo's incredible prowess in Pokemon Unite beyond what it can accomplish on its own. With a highly-skilled team using capable and efficient Pokemon alongside it, Mewtwo transitions from a menace to a force of nature in Unite Battles.

Although there are plenty team compositions that fit Mewtwo splendidly in Pokemon Unite, one recommendation should set players up for a reasonably high degree of success across the board.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Recommended team comp for Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite

Slowbro (Tank)

Although plenty of Defenders can work well with Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite, Slowbro is arguably one of the best picks available, thanks to its tenacious durability and gift for crowd control. Slowbro excels as a Pokemon that can isolate opponents, making them prime targets for Mewtwo to approach for a high-damage gank.

When well-built, Slowbro has a surprisingly high amount of sustain in lane, daring opponents to push it out. Certain items like Slick Spoon and Choice Specs can also give the goofy Water/Psychic-type creature some impressive stopping power for a tank. By using moves like Scald, Slowbro can deal some solid damage before Mewtwo seals the deal.

Lucario (Laner/Bruiser)

As far as All-Rounders go in Pokemon Unite, Lucario has remained a steady contributor across a wide range of team comps. Unlike many of its counterparts, though, it excels as a pure laner and bruiser in both the top and bottom lanes and doesn't have as much utility within the jungle.

That's perfectly fine, as Mewtwo serves as the jungler in this particular team composition. As a laner, Lucario can use its potent blend of mobility, damage output, and resilience to rough up opponents before Mewtwo moves in for the kill.

Plus, Lucario has plenty of kill potential of its own, and the recent 5% damage buff to Extreme Speed has only helped it in that regard.

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

With high damage output, some crowd control, and a few support options, Alolan Ninetales can be a problem from the outset of a battle in Pokemon Unite. The buffs to Blizzard and Snow Globe have made Alolan Ninetales even more dangerous, and this Pokemon can damage enemies, disable them, and buff its allies all at the same time.

By using the combo of Avalanche and Blizzard, Alolan Ninetales can nuke opponents in lane or, at the very least, hold them in place with freezing properties until Mewtwo can arrive to provide backup.

Mewtwo (Jungle)

Although Mewtwo certainly doesn't perform badly in lane in Pokemon Unite, it can be an immense danger to its opponents when it has access to the jungle. By taking down jungle creeps, Mewtwo doesn't have to worry about competing with its teammates for experience, and the mobs also give Mewtwo plenty of opportunities to build its Mega Evolution gauge.

Even before it Mega Evolves, Mewtwo is perfect for bursting down straggling and isolated targets and has the mobility to slink back into the jungle once it's finished. The creature is susceptible to disables, but it can pick its battles more selectively in Pokemon Unite as it roams the jungle.

Once Mewtwo enters a team fight in Pokemon Unite, having its allies at its side should definitely keep opponents from focusing on it as much. This is particularly true, thanks to Slowbro and Alolan Ninetales, who have more than enough crowd control to deal with enemies that are hoping to take Mewtwo out of the battle early.

Despite the recent nerfs that Mewtwo received, a veteran trainer can still masterfully employ its talents in both its base form and as Mega Mewtwo X to devastating results.

Comfey (Support)

Complete with incredibly safe support methods, lots of healing, and crowd control of its own, Comfey rounds out this Pokemon Unite team comp. Despite being squishy and slow, the creature only needs to attach itself to an ally to provide the many benefits that it possesses.

In bottom lane, Comfey should be able to hold down the scoring zones easily alongside Lucario or Alolan Ninetales. Attachment keeps the Pocket Monster pretty safe from harm, so simply latching on to any team member, especially Mewtwo, will make it a huge nuisance that has nothing but good things to support its teammates with.