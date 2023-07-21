Pokemon Unite Mega Mewtwo X guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

The latest update to Pokemon Unite introduced Mewtwo X on July 21, 2023, marking its arrival as a powerful melee all-rounder with physical attacking capabilities. What sets Mewtwo X apart is its unique ability to Mega evolve both in and out of combat, making it a dynamic and adaptable force in the game. As an all-rounder, Mewtwo X has a balanced blend of offensive, defensive, and movement skills, making it equally effective in top or bottom lanes and even as a jungler if the team lacks a speedster.

Pokemon Unite Mega Mewtwo X guide

At the start of the match, Mewtwo faces a choice between two moves, Confusion and Barrier. Confusion is highly recommended for its quick-firing, respectable damage, stun capability, and knack for securing objectives while moving into the Lane. As Mewtwo levels up to three, players gain access to Barrier as a second move, offering a protective shield and a slight boost in move speed.

During the early stages of the game, Mewtwo's potential is somewhat constrained due to the limitations of the pressure gauge placed on its health. However, once it reaches level five with a full pressure gauge, it transforms rapidly, becoming Mewtwo X.

This shift significantly augments its prowess. Its unique ability, Pressure, increases Mewtwo's stats with every damage it inflicts using its basic attack against opposing Pokemon. Consequently, Mewtwo gains strength and becomes a formidable force in battle, reaching even greater heights upon evolving into Mewtwo X.

Recommended moveset for Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite

Mewtwo X moveset in Pokemon Unite (Image via Pokemon UNITE)

To maximize Mewtwo X's efficiency in Pokemon Unite, players are advised to learn the moves Future Sight and Teleport at level 5 and level 7, respectively. Future Sight deals damage, pulls the targeted Pokemon toward you, and applies a mark to them. The damage dealt during this mark significantly escalates for a short duration.

Teleport, on the other hand, allows for a swift repositioning similar to an eject button while simultaneously providing a move speed boost, increased damage output, and a faster charging Mega Gauge for a limited time after usage. Such a combination empowers Mewtwo X to overpower opponents efficiently.

Suggested items for Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite

In terms of suggested items, options like the Weakness Policy, Attack Weight, and Scope Lens can significantly enhance Mewtwo X's potential. Additionally, the Muscle Band and Rapid Fire Scarf can prove highly advantageous.

Furthermore, the energy amplifier is an appealing and innovative choice, particularly given the impressive and frequently used Unite move of Mewtwo X, which benefits significantly from increased damage. Lastly, the inclusion of a Focus Band helps prolong the duration of battles during the Mega Mewtwo X state.

Recommended boost emblem configuration for Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite

To optimize Mewtwo X's boost emblem configuration, a balanced approach incorporating six white and six brown emblems is recommended. Emphasis should be placed on enhancing HP and attack stats, with the option of adding some critical hit emblems if desired.

Mewtwo X is a formidable powerhouse that thrives when actively engaged in fights. Staying close to your team, hunting for targets, securing objectives, and pushing lanes are essential strategies to unlock its full potential. Aim to reach at least level 13 or the maximum level by the time Rayquaza spawns to access the fully-upgraded moveset.

Being prepared with a ready-to-use Unite move when facing Rayquaza can be pivotal in securing victory during team fights and claiming Rayquaza for your team.