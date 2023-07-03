Pokemon Unite Held Items tier list (July 2023)

There are more than 20 held items available in Pokemon Unite currently. Held items give players stat boosts and a situational added bonus effect that helps you in battle. While all Pokemon can equip three items before getting into a match, only certain ones suit a few specific Pokemon from the given roster. Among these items, some are high in the meta, while some are not that game-changing. This is precisely what is in this tier list, and we will find out which held item in Pokemon Unite should be your top choice for a victorious result.

Pokemon Unite held items in categorized tiers (July 2023)

S Tier

Items in this tier perform exceptionally well when equipped with the right Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. These items have an excellent balance of stats and some game-changing effects. You don’t have to worry about the items on this list, as they will bring out their absolute best throughout the match.

Attack Weight

Buddy Barrier

Exp. Share

Focus Band

Slick Spoon

A Tier

These items fall slightly short in stats or effects for securing their place in the S tier. However, they are still pretty reasonable when compared to other items available. If maxed out, these can pretty much carry you in challenging situations, and you will not even notice the difference in that tier gap.

Choice Specs

Energy Amplifier

Muscle Band

Rapid-Fire Scarf

Razor Claw

Scope Lens

Weakness Policy

B Tier

B Tier items mainly consist of average outcomes across the board among Pokemon Unite items. Because of their decent performance, you might have to use them strategically to bring out the full potential of these items. Players do not shy away from using these items to display some exceptional smart plays.

Aeos Cookie

Float Stone

Score Shield

Shell Bell

Sp. Atk Specs

Wise Glasses

C Tier

These items don’t have effective stats and put players through long cooldowns for their additional effects to work. Even though these items aren't recommended, players can experiment with them if they are prepared to play a more reserved match.

Assault Vest

Rescue Hood

D Tier

The most notably unpopular items in Pokemon Unite fall into this tier. Both stats and effects struggle to appeal to most players compared to other options. These items have the lowest win rate, even amongst players who actually favor these items.

Drain Crown

Leftovers

Rocky Helmet

Even if your favorite item was not placed in the desirable tier, players should not hesitate to experiment with all the items. Pokemon Unite provides held items with distinct effects and attributes, complementing everyone's unique play style. So feel free to mix and match items in the tier to get the highest level out of your gameplay.

Poll : 0 votes