When is Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite has been releasing a lot of new beasts since it became available to the public. Its most recent addition to the ever-growing list of Pokemon is Inteleon, which will be available on July 3, 2023. However, this critter has been overshadowed by an announcement made by the official Pokemon website a few hours ago.

Serebii has confirmed that Mewtwo is coming to this popular MOBA, and in this article, you will get to know everything about this magnificent beast’s arrival in the game.

When is Mewtwo going to be available in Pokemon Unite?

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: Mewtwo is to be released in Pokémon UNITE as a playable character on July 21st serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Mewtwo is to be released in Pokémon UNITE as a playable character on July 21st serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/XLsLnSIaL4

According to the official Pokemon website, Mewtwo will be a playable unit in Pokemon Unite on July 21, 2023. People have been waiting for this day for ages, and it is finally happening.

The popular MOBA is celebrating its second anniversary. As a present for all those who have been a part of the community, Pokemon Unite is finally going to have a taste of this iconic, legendary beast from the first generation.

Judging from the artwork on the poster that has been going around, it can be assumed that Mewtwo might be coming along with its two mega forms, Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y, to the game. However, nothing can be firmly confirmed, as there is no official information from the developers regarding this.

How to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite?

Since Mewtwo is being released on July 21, 2023, to mark the 2nd anniversary of this game, trainers all over the world might be able to claim it for free. Again, it is speculation and not official. However, a popular data miner by the name of ElChicoEevee has said the following:

"One Will release first, then the second one Will release later."

Even though this is not an official announcement, ElChicoEevee is a well-known name in the Unite data mining community.

From the data mined from sources, we can say that the first release of Mewtwo might be in its normal form, and later on, a second release will allow players to evolve it into one of its mega forms, either Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y.

All in all, this has the Unite community bubbling with excitement, and these are what some of the trainers had to say:

Ace Valor @AuraStrike448 @SerebiiNet I'm actually excited about this! Not only is one of my favorite Legendary Pokémon coming, but will be capable of Mega Evolution, one of my favorite things introduced in the franchise! Now if only they would bring Megas back into the mainline games. @SerebiiNet I'm actually excited about this! Not only is one of my favorite Legendary Pokémon coming, but will be capable of Mega Evolution, one of my favorite things introduced in the franchise! Now if only they would bring Megas back into the mainline games.

Blacklight @IAMBlacklight @PokemonUnite @Datyelloboi @hes_bobby @ChauceNoSauce OMGGG YESSSS. I've been waiting for this!!!! I love Mew, but I'm really about to kill it with Mewtwo lol @PokemonUnite @Datyelloboi @hes_bobby @ChauceNoSauce OMGGG YESSSS. I've been waiting for this!!!! I love Mew, but I'm really about to kill it with Mewtwo lol

People are really excited about Mewtwo coming to the game, and let us all hope that it does not break the Unite meta like Zacian.

