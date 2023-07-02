Pokemon GO Attacker tier list: Which Pokemon to have on your team? (July 2023)

Pokemon GO features attackers who dish out maximum damage to the enemy and defenders who can withstand incoming attacks. The core meta hasn’t changed much. However, the introduction of some new pocket monsters has definitely shaken up one's battle strategies in Pokemon GO. The damage output from these attackers applies in PvP/PvE modes and raid battles.

An attacker's rank is calculated based on each move's damage, move cooldowns, type match-ups, and a player's individual stats and IVs. With that being said, let's look at July's Tier list in Pokemon GO

Top Tier list that Pokemon GO has to offer

S Tier

Pokemon in this tier list are considered the best in Pokemon GO battles. While some of these creatures have defensive differences, their offensive abilities are undeniable. Even the imperfect IV variants of these listed creatures will assure you an impressive outcome in every battle:

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Gengar

Mega Charizard Y

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Garchomp

Kartana

Terrakion

A Tier

Pokemon on this list have an impressive overall performance in Pokemon GO. They lack in some aspects to qualify for the S Tier. However, with a solid moveset and a better upgrade in damage output over most others, these are definitely a top choice among many veteran players.

Mega Alakazam

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Manectric

Mega Latios

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Swampert

Mega Gardevior

Mega Glalie

Mega Salamence

Shadow Ho-oh

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Moltes

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Weavile

Landorus (Therian Forme)

Reshiram

Zekrom

Xurkitree

Rampardos

Mamoswine

Rhyperior

Lucario

Mega Lopunny

Mega Venusaur

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Latias

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Ampharos

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Staraptor

Shadow Honchkrow

Shadow Latios

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Aerodactyl

Shadow Entei

Shadow Gardevoir

Shadow Zapdos

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Metagross

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Garchomp

Heatran

Darkrai

Excadrill

Salamence

Conkeldurr

Chandelure

Hydreigon

Volcarona

Landorus (Incarnate Forme)

Keldeo

Hoopa (Unbound)

Mewtwo

B Tier

The B tier in Pokemon GO might lack certain aspects, such as not having the most effective combinations or movesets. But they are still good enough to produce positive results in a fight. The character list includes:

Mega Pinsir

Mega Charizard X

Mega Beedrill

Mega Absol

Mega Scizor

Mega Gyarados

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Victreebel

Shadow Blastoise

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Pinsir

Shadow Granbull

Shadow Manectric

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Typhlosion

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Luxray

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Shadow Golem

Galarian Darmanitan

Zarude

Yveltal

Chesnaught

Shadow Golurk

Machamp

Kyurem

Gengar

Breloom

Kingler

Moltres

Dragonite

Raikou

Tyranitar

Ho-Oh

Vikavolt

Tsareena

Nihilego

Pheromosa

Swampert

Gardevoir

Latios

Thundurus (Therian Forme)

Dialga

Palkia

Staraptor

Roserade

Honchkrow

Weavile

Magnezone

Electivire

Glaceon

Azelf

Gigalith

Darmanitan

Zoroark

Shadow Unfezant

Mega Altaria

Mega Aggron

Shadow Latias

Shadow Mismagius

Shadow Scizor

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Flygon

Shadow Vileplume

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Ampharos

Shadow Shiftry

Shadow Sharpedo

Shadow Cacturne

Shadow Abomasnow

Shadow Porygon-Z

Shadow Skuntank

Shadow Banette

Genesect

Clawitzer

Sylveon

Genesect - Burn Drive

Genesect - Shock Drive

Genesect - Douse Drive

Genesect - Chill Drive

Shadow Aggron

Galarian Zapdos

Zacian - Hero of Many Battles

Venusaur

Pinsir

Manectric

Aerodactyl

Zapdos

Meganium

Feraligatr

Granbull

Scizor

Celebi

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Sceptile

Blaziken

Crawdaunt

Braviary

Torterra

Luxray

Tangrowth

Togekiss

Yanmega

Shaymin (Sky Forme)

Alolan Golem

Emboar

Samurott

Unfezant

Krookodile

Escavalier

Haxorus

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)

C Tier

The C tier struggles the most in Pokemon GO. Aside from lacking in combination type and movesets, the general stats make it difficult for them to truly shine in battle. In some instances, it might be more item-consuming to power them up.

Even then, Pokemon in this tier are viable options if you fall short of higher-tier selections. They may not be the finest attackers, but their contribution and ability to assist stronger attackers are not to be overlooked.

Mega Steelix

Mega Slowbro

Shadow Alolan Muk

Shadow Muk

Shadow Scyther

Shadow Cloyster

Shadow Walrein

Shadow Kingdra

Shadow Hippowdon

Shadow Articuno

Virizion

Cobalion

Bisharp

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)

Meloetta (Aria Forme)

Accelgor

Sirfetch'd

Tyrantrum

Delphox

Greninja

Archeops

Hoopa (Confined)

Galarian Articuno

Hisuian Braviary

Overqwil

Shadow Zebstrika

Eelektross

Charizard

Alakazam

Lycanroc (Midday Form)

Victreebel

Golem

Exeggutor

Jynx

Gyarados

Jolteon

Typhlosion

Espeon

Entei

Lugia

Toucannon

Lunala

Simisage

Hariyama

Cacturne

Banette

Jirachi

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Infernape

Empoleon

Gallade

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Raichu

Deoxys (Attack Forme)

Victini

Zebstrika

Do not hesitate to use creatures that are lower-tiered or are not mentioned in the aforementioned lists. Each player has different play styles and team choices, and Pokemon GO offers many.

