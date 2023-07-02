Pokemon GO Attacker tier list: Which Pokemon to have on your team? (July 2023)

Pokemon GO features attackers who dish out maximum damage to the enemy and defenders who can withstand incoming attacks. The core meta hasn’t changed much. However, the introduction of some new pocket monsters has definitely shaken up one's battle strategies in Pokemon GO. The damage output from these attackers applies in PvP/PvE modes and raid battles.
An attacker's rank is calculated based on each move's damage, move cooldowns, type match-ups, and a player's individual stats and IVs. With that being said, let's look at July's Tier list in Pokemon GO
Top Tier list that Pokemon GO has to offer
S Tier
Pokemon in this tier list are considered the best in Pokemon GO battles. While some of these creatures have defensive differences, their offensive abilities are undeniable. Even the imperfect IV variants of these listed creatures will assure you an impressive outcome in every battle:
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Charizard Y
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Shadow Metagross
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Shadow Salamence
- Shadow Dragonite
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Garchomp
- Kartana
- Terrakion
A Tier
Pokemon on this list have an impressive overall performance in Pokemon GO. They lack in some aspects to qualify for the S Tier. However, with a solid moveset and a better upgrade in damage output over most others, these are definitely a top choice among many veteran players.
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Latios
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Gardevior
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Salamence
- Shadow Ho-oh
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Raikou
- Shadow Moltes
- Shadow Electivire
- Shadow Swampert
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Shadow Weavile
- Landorus (Therian Forme)
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Xurkitree
- Rampardos
- Mamoswine
- Rhyperior
- Lucario
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Latias
- Mega Banette
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Blastoise
- Shadow Sceptile
- Shadow Magnezone
- Shadow Tangrowth
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Staraptor
- Shadow Honchkrow
- Shadow Latios
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Aerodactyl
- Shadow Entei
- Shadow Gardevoir
- Shadow Zapdos
- Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Metagross
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Garchomp
- Heatran
- Darkrai
- Excadrill
- Salamence
- Conkeldurr
- Chandelure
- Hydreigon
- Volcarona
- Landorus (Incarnate Forme)
- Keldeo
- Hoopa (Unbound)
- Mewtwo
B Tier
The B tier in Pokemon GO might lack certain aspects, such as not having the most effective combinations or movesets. But they are still good enough to produce positive results in a fight. The character list includes:
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Absol
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Gyarados
- Shadow Venusaur
- Shadow Torterra
- Shadow Gyarados
- Shadow Victreebel
- Shadow Blastoise
- Shadow Exeggutor
- Shadow Magmortar
- Shadow Charizard
- Shadow Pinsir
- Shadow Granbull
- Shadow Manectric
- Shadow Lugia
- Shadow Typhlosion
- Shadow Feraligatr
- Shadow Luxray
- Shadow Alolan Exeggutor
- Shadow Golem
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Zarude
- Yveltal
- Chesnaught
- Shadow Golurk
- Machamp
- Kyurem
- Gengar
- Breloom
- Kingler
- Moltres
- Dragonite
- Raikou
- Tyranitar
- Ho-Oh
- Vikavolt
- Tsareena
- Nihilego
- Pheromosa
- Swampert
- Gardevoir
- Latios
- Thundurus (Therian Forme)
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Staraptor
- Roserade
- Honchkrow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Electivire
- Glaceon
- Azelf
- Gigalith
- Darmanitan
- Zoroark
- Shadow Unfezant
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Aggron
- Shadow Latias
- Shadow Mismagius
- Shadow Scizor
- Shadow Houndoom
- Shadow Alakazam
- Shadow Gallade
- Shadow Flygon
- Shadow Vileplume
- Shadow Arcanine
- Shadow Ampharos
- Shadow Shiftry
- Shadow Sharpedo
- Shadow Cacturne
- Shadow Abomasnow
- Shadow Porygon-Z
- Shadow Skuntank
- Shadow Banette
- Genesect
- Clawitzer
- Sylveon
- Genesect - Burn Drive
- Genesect - Shock Drive
- Genesect - Douse Drive
- Genesect - Chill Drive
- Shadow Aggron
- Galarian Zapdos
- Zacian - Hero of Many Battles
- Venusaur
- Pinsir
- Manectric
- Aerodactyl
- Zapdos
- Meganium
- Feraligatr
- Granbull
- Scizor
- Celebi
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Sceptile
- Blaziken
- Crawdaunt
- Braviary
- Torterra
- Luxray
- Tangrowth
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Shaymin (Sky Forme)
- Alolan Golem
- Emboar
- Samurott
- Unfezant
- Krookodile
- Escavalier
- Haxorus
- Thundurus (Incarnate Forme)
C Tier
The C tier struggles the most in Pokemon GO. Aside from lacking in combination type and movesets, the general stats make it difficult for them to truly shine in battle. In some instances, it might be more item-consuming to power them up.
Even then, Pokemon in this tier are viable options if you fall short of higher-tier selections. They may not be the finest attackers, but their contribution and ability to assist stronger attackers are not to be overlooked.
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Slowbro
- Shadow Alolan Muk
- Shadow Muk
- Shadow Scyther
- Shadow Cloyster
- Shadow Walrein
- Shadow Kingdra
- Shadow Hippowdon
- Shadow Articuno
- Virizion
- Cobalion
- Bisharp
- Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)
- Meloetta (Aria Forme)
- Accelgor
- Sirfetch'd
- Tyrantrum
- Delphox
- Greninja
- Archeops
- Hoopa (Confined)
- Galarian Articuno
- Hisuian Braviary
- Overqwil
- Shadow Zebstrika
- Eelektross
- Charizard
- Alakazam
- Lycanroc (Midday Form)
- Victreebel
- Golem
- Exeggutor
- Jynx
- Gyarados
- Jolteon
- Typhlosion
- Espeon
- Entei
- Lugia
- Toucannon
- Lunala
- Simisage
- Hariyama
- Cacturne
- Banette
- Jirachi
- Giratina (Altered Forme)
- Infernape
- Empoleon
- Gallade
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Raichu
- Deoxys (Attack Forme)
- Victini
- Zebstrika
Do not hesitate to use creatures that are lower-tiered or are not mentioned in the aforementioned lists. Each player has different play styles and team choices, and Pokemon GO offers many.