Pokémon GO Battle League (July 2023): Best Master League Premier team recommendation

Pokémon GO Battle League's Hidden Gems schedule is in the fifth chapter of its life cycle. This chapter, which started at 1 pm PT on June 30, 2023, will go on till 1 pm PT on July 7, 2023. The two battle formats available during this time are Master League Premier and Single-type Cup: Great League Edition. Of these, the former is new to this week, while the latter has been carried over from last week.

Master League Premier, unlike the open Master League, disallows the use of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon and Ultra Beasts. That said, there is still no cap to the maximum CP a creature can be to participate in this format.

That makes this a League for more seasoned players. Here are the best creatures that you should definitely try out over the next week.

Best Pokémon for Master League Premier in Pokémon GO

Dragonite

Base stats

Attack : 263

: 263 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 209

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw + Superpower

Dragonite is one of the best contenders in this format of Pokémon GO PvP. It can apply a lot of shield pressure by spamming its quick-charging Charged Attacks. It is also fairly defensive with its high Defense and Stamina stats. Be careful with the self-debuff inflicted by Superpower, though.

Florges

Base stats

Attack : 212

: 212 Defense : 244

: 244 Stamina: 186

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice + Moonblast

In a format dominated by Dragon-types and where Fighting and Dark-type attacks reign supreme, Florges' pure Fairy-typing makes it a fantastic defensive pick. Thanks to its respectable Attack stat, it can also dish out substantial damage.

You may choose to replace Fairy Wind with Vine Whip if you want coverage against critters like Ursaluna or Gyrados. The all-Fairy moveset also works fine, as long as you keep it safe from Steel and Poison-types. Thankfully, this format of Pokémon GO PvP is not filled with those.

Haxorus

Base stats

Attack : 284

: 284 Defense : 172

: 172 Stamina: 183

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attack: Breaking Swipe + Night Slash

Haxorus became an excellent pick in this format after the recent Axew Community Day. That is where the pure Dragon-type monster got access to the Legacy Move Breaking Swipe, which is spammy and debuffs the enemy. Night Slash, on the other hand, gives you an attack boost with every use.

While Haxorus is a solid offensive choice, it suffers in the bulk department. Keep it safe from Fairies and other Dragons, which are abundant in Master League Premier in Pokémon GO.

Snorlax (Shadow)

Base stats

Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 169

: 169 Stamina: 330

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Bodyslam + Superpower

Snorlax is good in this Pokémon GO PvP format, but Shadow Snorlax is even better. This is because it gets access to the additional damage output without being severely affected by the defense debuff, thanks to its massive Stamina. Due to its bulk, you can take away shields or score a couple of KOs.

Gyarados

Base stats

Attack : 237

: 237 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina: 216

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail + Crunch

While Waterfall does more STAB damage than Dragon Breath, given the number of Dragons you will encounter, Dragon Breath is a much better option. With Aqua Tail and Crunch, you will also have solid coverage in the Charged Attack department. This makes Gyarados a dynamic and flexible option in Master League Premier.

Ursaluna

Base stats

Attack : 243

: 243 Defense : 181

: 181 Stamina: 277

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Tackle

Tackle Charged Attacks: High Horsepower + Ice Punch

Ursaluna, a Normal/Ground type, is the mold-breaker in this Pokémon GO's Master League Premier. It can deal fantastic neutral damage with Tackle. It is also really bulky and takes hits like a champ.

High Horsepower will KO any creature that doesn't resist Ground-type Attacks or at least put them in critical condition. Ice Punch is one of the best counters to Dragon-types in this format.

