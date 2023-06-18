Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Element Cup: Little Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO Battle League's Element Cup: Little Edition is back again. This time it will last from June 16, 2023, to June 23, 2023. It is a fun format of Pokemon battles in Niantic's mobile game, which allows only creatures with Fire, Water, and Grass as one of their types. These creatures must fulfill a couple of other criteria, wherein they must be able to evolve but have never evolved. They must also be less than 500 CP.

With the basic rules cleared out, you might wonder what the best critters for this format will be during the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokemon GO. This article has you covered on the top recommendations.

Best Pokemon for Element Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO

Ducklett

Base stats

Attack : 84

: 84 Defense : 96

: 96 Stamina: 158

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Brave Bird + Bubble Beam

Ducklett is by far the best pick in Pokemon GO's Element Cup: Little Edition. It resists almost all attacks in the format and can deal super-effective damage to most of its opponents. With Wing Attack, you can generate energy quickly and spam Bubble Beam to take out shields before you knock your opponent down with a Brave Bird.

Chinchou

Base stats

Attack : 106

: 106 Defense : 97

: 97 Stamina: 181

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Spark

Spark Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt + Bubble Beam

Having access to Electric-type attacks means Chinchou is one of the best counters to the aforementioned Ducklett. Spark is very good for farming down enemies and collecting energy to do damage with your Charged attacks. Chinchou has decent bulk for a baby Pokemon, but be wary of powerful Grass-types.

Vulpix

Base stats

Attack : 96

: 96 Defense : 109

: 109 Stamina: 116

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Weather Ball

Vulpix is your hard counter to all the Grass-type creatures you will encounter in this edition of Pokemon GO's PvP mode. Its Normal-type attacks let it do solid chunks of damage even when faced against other Fire-types or Water-types. Moreover, having solid defensive stats means Vulpix can survive a couple of Charged Attacks, making it a reliable candidate for your team.

Salandit

Base stats

Attack : 136

: 136 Defense : 80

: 80 Stamina: 134

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Poison Fang + Flamethrower

This Poison/Fire-type from the Alola Region is a hard hitter with decent bulk. Poison Jab is an excellent Fast Attack, possessing good coverage with its Charged Attacks. Salandit is a creature that will fare best against Grass-types but can hold its own against other creatures in Pokemon GO's Element Cup: Little Edition.

Bulbasaur

Base stats

Attack : 118

: 118 Defense : 111

: 111 Stamina: 128

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb + Sludge Bomb

Bulbasaur is the best among the available Grass-types in this format. The Kanto starter is an excellent all-rounder, with good stats across the board. With access to Vine Whip, you can do a lot of damage and get to your Charged Moves quickly.

Honorable mentions for this format in Pokemon GO PvP go to Chikorita, Tirtouga, Lileep, Ferroseed, and Wooper. You can use a combination of three Pokemon from across this list to generate solid results in Element Cup: Little Edition.

