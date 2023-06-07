10 best PvP attackers in Pokemon GO in current meta

Battling with other players is one of the most interesting aspects of playing Pokemon GO. The game has many different formats, which keep cycling in and out. Apart from the special leagues that are seasonal in nature, there is the generic Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

While there are many approaches that you can take while participating in a battle in Pokemon GO, for some players, a strong offense is the best defense. However, it is always recommended that you take a look at the current meta and choose a balanced team. This article will list out the best offensive specialists in the game currently.

Best Attackers for Pokemon GO PvP: Great, Ultra, and Master League

1) Kartana

Base Stats:

Attack : 323

: 323 Defense : 182

: 182 Stamina: 139

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade + Night Slash

This Grass/Steel-type Ultra Beast is one of the best attackers in Pokemon GO PvP across all game levels where it can be used. It can deal massive amounts of damage with its Fast Attacks and exert a lot of shield pressure with its super-fast Charged Attacks. Be careful against creatures with a type advantage, though. Kartana is not as good at taking hits as it is at dishing them out.

2) Sharpedo

Base Stats:

Attack : 243

: 243 Defense : 83

: 83 Stamina: 172

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Attacks: Crunch + Poison Fang

Like most other creatures on this list, Sharpedo, a Water/Dark-type, is a glass cannon in Pokemon GO PvP. It shines in Great League and Ultra League formats with immense Fast Move pressure. Its Charged Moves give it excellent coverage and the opportunity to inflict enemies with a debuff.

3) Xurkitree

Base Stats:

Attack : 330

: 330 Defense : 144

: 144 Stamina: 195

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Discharge + Power Whip

Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO that boasts S-Tier offenses. It can deal neutral damage to virtually all creatures in the game with both its Fast and Charged Moves. It is quite spammy in nature, with Thunder Shock loading up energy easily for its quick charging Charged Attacks.

4) Mewtwo

Base Stats:

Attack : 300

: 300 Defense : 182

: 182 Stamina: 214

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Psystrike + Shadow Ball

Mewtwo is a dynamic option for Master League in Pokemon GO PvP. It is bulky enough to be taking damage while dishing out attacks. It has been hailed as one of the best in the format for a long time, and it is here to stay thanks to its amazing stats and deep move pool.

5) Rampardos

Base Stats:

Attack : 295

: 295 Defense : 109

: 109 Stamina: 219

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Smack Down

Smack Down Charged Attacks: Rock Slide + Flame Thrower

With this pure Rock-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh Region, you will want to play more aggressively and can also consider saving your shields for other members of the team. With 219 defense Stamina, it will be one of the tankiest Pokmon on this list, making it one of the most flexible attackers in Pokemon GO PvP.

6) Alakazam

Base Stats:

Attack : 271

: 271 Defense : 167

: 167 Stamina: 146

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Counter/Psycho Cut

Counter/Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Fire Punch + Shadow Ball

The OG mascot of Psychic-types is a powerhouse in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO PvP. It can take care of its weaknesses really well with its offbeat Fast and Charged attacks.

7) Mienshao

Base Stats:

Attack : 258

: 258 Defense : 127

: 127 Stamina: 163

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Stone Edge + Brick Break

Mienshao is a pure Fighting-type in Pokemon GO. Its Poison Jab is an excellent Fast Move for Fighting-type creatures, as opponents do not often expect it. For Charged attacks, you can use Brick Break to bait shields from the enemy and deal nuke damage with Stone Edge, making Mienshao a super versatile creature in the Great and Ultra League formats.

8) Zoroark

Base Stats:

Attack : 250

: 250 Defense : 127

: 127 Stamina: 155

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Foul Play + Sludge Bomb

Zoroark is a super interesting creature for many reasons, but it is also one of the best attackers in Pokemon GO PvP. Shadow Claw gives it excellent coverage in its fast move, while Foul Play and Sludge Bomb are really spammy Charged Attacks, capable of generating massive shield pressure.

9) Deoxys

Base Stats:

Attack : 345

: 345 Defense : 115

: 115 Stamina: 137

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Charge Beam

Charge Beam Charged Attacks: Psycho Boost + Thunderbolt

This pure Psychic-type creature shines in the Master League. To use it there, you must ensure that it has perfect 15/15/15 IVs is level 50. As an attacker, the creature can be classified as spammy with a good ability to exert shield pressure. However, given its fragile defenses, it is quite susceptible to strong attacks.

10) Pheromosa

Base Stats:

Attack : 316

: 316 Defense : 85

: 85 Stamina: 174

Recommended Moves:

Fast Attack: Bug Bite

Bug Bite Charged Attacks: Close Combat + Lunge

This Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast can put an end to all the Dark-type creatures you might encounter. With its powerful attacks and massive Attack rating, it will take down anything weak and exert high shield pressure on even those creatures that resist it in Pokemon GO PvP.

