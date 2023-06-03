What is the best moveset for Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokemon GO?

Sinnoh region's Lake Trio, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are returning to Pokemon GO. The three are available in five-star raids from 10:00 am local time on June 1, 2023, to 10:00 am local time on June 15, 2023. As with the previous periods when they were available in Niantic's AR-based mobile game, each is exclusive to a specific region of the world. Uxie is available for players in Asia-Pacific, Mespirt for those from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf for those from the Americas and Greenland.

While you must be excited to catch the member of the Lake Trio available in your region, you might be confused about the best moves to have on each of them. Don't worry, as this guide has all the relevant details regarding the same.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokemon GO?

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are all pure-Psychic types in the mobile game. This means that they are weak to Ghost, Dark, and Bug-types. Their elemental typing gives them an advantage when fighting against Fighting and Psychic types because they resist both these types.

Additionally, all three benefit from Same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using Psychic-type attacks that heavily damage Fighting and Poison-type Pocket Monsters.

What are the best moves for Uxie in Pokemon GO?

Before getting into the best moveset for a Pokemon, it is important to know their stats. Uxie is a defensive specialist with 270 Defense alongside 156 Attack and 181 Stamina.

Another important factor to consider is the moves the creature has access to in the game. Uxie gets access to Confusion and Extrasensory regarding Fast Attacks in the game. For Charged Attacks, it can use Future Sight, Swift, and the Electric-type move, Thunder.

Uxie's best moves in Pokemon GO are Confusion and Future Sight, taking into consideration the maximum damage output it can produce. However, if you want a coverage move to take your opponent by surprise, you can have Thunder as the Charged move. That said, given Uxie's defensive stat-spread, this might not be the most useful.

What are the best moves for Mesprit in Pokemon GO?

Mesprit is the most balanced across the board when it comes to the Lake Trio. It has 212 points for both Attack and Defense and a respectable 190 Stamina stat, allowing it to stay on the field long enough.

Mesprit also gets more or less the same moves as Uxie, the only difference being Blizzard instead of Thunder. Once again, the best moveset for Uxie is a combination of Confusion and Future Sight, but Blizzard can be a solid secondary Charge Attack option.

What are the best moves for Azelf in Pokemon GO?

Azelf is the most offensively suited among the Lake Trio. It has a massive 270 attack stat in Pokemon GO, with 151 Defense and 181 Stamina. This makes Azelf a somewhat glass cannon in PvP battles. If you are ready to invest your shields on it in an advantageous fight, Azelf can do a lot of damage for you.

Azelf gets access to the Fire-type Charged Attack, Fire Blast, besides the other Lake Trio staples. Its most effective moveset is Confusion and Future Sight, but it can make excellent use of Fire Blast as an alternative and/or second Charged Attack, depending on who it is going against.

