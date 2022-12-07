5 strongest Psychic-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few great Psychic-types worth considering when it comes to competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All the ones featured in this listicle usually have a combination of great abilities, moves, and at least decent stats to be viable in a battle.

It is vital to mention that this list does not account for Pokemon HOME and the potential Psychic-types you can transfer there. As a result, top-tier options like Calyrex's Shadow Rider won't be on this list, even if they are compatible with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in a future update.

Note: This article may refer to Psychic moves as STAB (Same-Type Attack Bonus) when applicable, so it's not to be confused with the move named Psychic.

Five of the best Psychic-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (and some optimal moves)

5) Slowking

Slowking's official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Both Slowbro and Slowking are solid Water/Psychic-types worth praising, but this listicle only focuses on just five Psychic-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of the two, Slowking has better Sp. Def and access to a new move known as Chilly Reception.

Teams that want Snow greatly appreciate Slowking's ability to set it up and immediately swap it out with one of its teammates.

Some of the great moves in Slowking's arsenal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user

+1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user Chilly Reception: Sets up Snow and swaps the user out

Sets up Snow and swaps the user out Future Sight: Powerful special STAB that deals damage two turns later

Powerful special STAB that deals damage two turns later Psychic: Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def Slack Off: Restores half the user's HP

Restores half the user's HP Surf: Strong special STAB with Water coverage

Strong special STAB with Water coverage Trick Room: Negative priority status move that makes slower Pokemon move before faster ones for five turns

If you can't trade to get Slowking, you can try getting one from a 5-star or 6-star Tera Raid.

4) Hatterene

Hatterene's official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Hatterene is a nightmare for defensive teams due to her solid defenses and amazing Magic Bounce ability. Attempting to use any status move on her will get reflected back to the user.

The only other notable Psychic-type with this ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Espeon. By comparison, Hatterene is much more durable and a little bit stronger while being significantly slower.

Hatterene is a phenomenal user of Trick Room in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can't Taunt her because of Magic Bounce, and her solid defenses almost ensure that the move will go up without much problem.

Notable moves include:

Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user

+1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user Dazzling Gleam: Strong Special STAB with Fairy Coverage

Strong Special STAB with Fairy Coverage Draining Kiss: Decent Fairy STAB that heals the user based on the damage done toward the opponent

Decent Fairy STAB that heals the user based on the damage done toward the opponent Healing Wish: Sacrifices the user to fully heal an ally

Sacrifices the user to fully heal an ally Mystic Fire: Fire coverage

Fire coverage Nuzzle: Weak Electric move that always paralyzes the target

Weak Electric move that always paralyzes the target Psychic: Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def Stored Power: Potentially powerful STAB with some Calm Minds

Potentially powerful STAB with some Calm Minds Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Trick Room: Negative priority status move that makes slower Pokemon move before faster ones for five turns

Hatterene can be tricky to use since she's incredibly slow, but you can still use her outside of Trick Room if you're smart about it.

3) Rabsca

Rabsca's official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Rabsca is incredibly mediocre in many ways but is saved by one phenomenal move: Revival Blessing. Only two Pokemon have it in Scarlet and Violet. Rabsca is arguably the worst of the two options since it's much slower than Pawmot (an Electric/Fighting-type), making using the move a bit difficult.

Still, Revival Blessing resurrects any fainted ally and restores their HP to 50%. That is incredibly valuable and has a ton of potential in metagames where there is one broken Pokemon causing havoc, to which Rabsca can revive them should they faint.

Some of Rabsca's good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Bug Buzz: Strong special STAB with Bug coverage that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB with Bug coverage that may lower the target's Sp. Def Cosmic Power: Gives the user +1 Def and +1 Sp. Def

Gives the user +1 Def and +1 Sp. Def Memento: Makes the user faint but gives the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Attack

Makes the user faint but gives the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Attack Psychic: Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def Recover: Restores half the user's HP

Restores half the user's HP Revival Blessing: Revive a fainted ally and restore their HP to 50%

Revive a fainted ally and restore their HP to 50% Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Trick Room: Negative priority status move that makes a slower Pokemon move before faster ones for five turns

You can use a Leppa Berry or even run Rest and Sleep Talk to get even more usage out of the normally 1 PP Revival Blessing.

2) Gothitelle

Gothitelle's official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Shadow Tag is unquestionably one of the best abilities in the entire franchise. Being able to prevent all non-Ghost-types from switching out prevents a significant amount of counterplay. Interestingly, Gothitelle possesses Shadow Tag as its Hidden Ability.

Some of Gothitelle's great moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user

+1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user Charm: Sharply reduces the target's Attack

Sharply reduces the target's Attack Psychic: Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def Rest: Fully heals the user and puts them to Sleep for two turns

Fully heals the user and puts them to Sleep for two turns Shadow Ball: Ghost coverage

Ghost coverage Thunderbolt: Electric coverage

Electric coverage Taunt: Prevents the target from performing non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from performing non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Trick: Swaps the user's item with the target's

No other Shadow Tag users currently exist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet past Gothitelle and its pre-evolutions. Smart Trainers can easily punish another player's poor plays with Gothitelle.

1) Espathra

Espathra's official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Although Espathra's stats aren't impressive in the face of powercreep, this Psychic-type has some excellent abilities and moves. Some competitive players like Finchinator have even called it "the no-skill ostrich," with several others complaining about how exasperating it is.

It has two interesting abilities. Opportunist can copy stat boosts in case their opponent thinks of setting up on Espathra, while Speed Boost is a reliable way to boost Espathra's speed. As far as good moves go, Espathra has some solid options to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user

+1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user Dazzling Gleam: Fairy coverage

Fairy coverage Lumina Crash: Strong special STAB that sharply lowers the target's Sp. Def

Strong special STAB that sharply lowers the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense

Strong special STAB that hits the target's Defense Shadow Ball: Ghost coverage

Ghost coverage Stored Power: Potentially powerful STAB with Speed Boost

Potentially powerful STAB with Speed Boost Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

If you want to use Espathra effectively, then teammates like Grimmsnarl and Cyclizar can let it in safely.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

