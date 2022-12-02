Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking

Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking are all obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. None of these Water/Psychic-type Pokemon are version exclusives. This means you can try to catch all three of them if you want to add them to your team.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will cover how to find Slowpoke and Slowbro in the wild, all relevant raid rarities, as well as evolution requirements.

Note: This guide is solely about the Kantonian versions of these three Pokemon.

How to catch Slowpoke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Slowpoke locations (Image via Game Freak)

Slowpoke is available in a fair number of areas within Paldea. Its spawn rate ranges from 30% to 60%. The Water/Psychic-type creature most commonly spawns near the lakes shown in the orange parts of the map above.

Alternatively, you can obtain Slowpoke by completing 2-star Tera Raids. There is no guarantee that you will get one in these Tera Raids, but they are still an option to consider.

You can also get Slowpoke via breeding, although this requires you to have the Pokemon or its evolutions already.

Slowpoke's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Slowpoke's base stats are:

HP: 90

90 Attack: 65

65 Defense: 65

65 Sp. Attack: 40

40 Sp. Def: 40

40 Speed: 15

How to catch Slowbro in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All Slowbro locations (Image via Game Freak)

There are two main ways to catch Slowbro in the wild:

Find it in the northwestern part of Paldea, pictured above as orange squares. Battle it in a 5-star Raid.

Slowbro spawns uncommonly in the locations on the map above, ranging from a 15% to 25% chance (based on the biome). If you wish to get the Pokemon from a 5-star raid, note that it will be at Level 75, meaning that the battle will be difficult for inexperienced trainers.

Alternatively, one can get Slowbro by evolving its pre-evolution at Level 37.

Slowbro's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Slowbro's base stats are:

HP: 95

95 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 110

110 Sp. Attack: 100

100 Sp. Def: 80

80 Speed: 30

How to get Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, Slowking is not available in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only way to get it is via a 5-star or 6-star Tera Raid.

There is no guarantee that you will get Slowking in these raids. You will have to be patient to see if your current selection of Tera Raids features the Pokemon.

If you're fortunate, you will get to fight a Level 75 (5-star raid) or a Level 90 (6-star raid) Slowking. Keep in mind that if you catch the 6-star variant, its level will be reduced to Level 75.

Slowking's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

You can also trade a Slowpoke holding King's Rock in order to evolve it into Slowking. The only issue is that you will need to find somebody you can trust when it comes to trading it back.

Slowking's base stats are:

HP: 95

95 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 80

80 Sp. Attack: 100

100 Sp. Def: 110

110 Speed: 30

That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide. Good luck catching one of these Water/Psychic-type creatures in the games.

