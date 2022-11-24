Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How players can get Grimmsnarl, Impidimp, and Morgrem

Grimmsnarl is a demonic-looking Pocket Monster that has returned to the latest installments in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A Dark/Fairy-type critter that uses its hairs as muscles, it is the final evolution of Impidimp, a creature that likes to steal things and feast on negative energy.

Grimmsnarl is a strong creature to have for fights against Dragon or Psychic-type Pokemon. This article will cover how to catch Impidimp and evolve it.

How to catch and evolve Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Impidimp can be encountered in an area known as Tagtree Thicket, which is just southeast of Glaseado Mountain. Since it is a Dark/Fairy-type Pokemon, it's weak against Poison and Steel-types. Players can bring any of these types of monsters to get an advantage in a fight against Impidimp.

If players are too strong and are defeating it too quickly to capture it, they can opt to bring in a Ghost or Dark-type or a low-level Pokemon to slowly whittle away Impidimp's health while maintaining one's own life bar. When its health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball to catch it. Impidimp can learn strong Dark-type moves like Bite, Sucker Punch, and Dark Pulse.

To evolve this tiny nuisance, players will simply need to raise their level to 32, at which point it will evolve into Morgrem.

How to catch and evolve Morgrem into Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl using its signature move; Spirit Break, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Morgrem is a Dark/Fairy-type Pokemon that likes to play pranks and relies on dirty tactics to catch its enemies off guard. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this sneaky creature can be found lying in wait for its victims in Tagtree Thicket. It is a much rarer encounter than its unevolved form, but if players encounter it, they can capture it the same way as Impidimp.

Morgrem also knows plenty of strong Dark-type as well as Fairy-type moves, like Dark Pulse, Play Rough, and Foul Play.

Once players have Morgrem, they simply need to raise it to level 42 to evolve it into a Grimmsnarl. They can use the new Let’s Go! feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to let their Pocket Monster venture out and autobattle other critters to level up quickly. Fans can find out other methods of leveling up quickly in this article.

Once Morgrem has evolved into Grimmsnarl, it gains access to its signature move, Spirit Break, which is a powerful damage-dealing Fairy-type move. It also has access to the other powerful Dark and Fairy-type moves mentioned earlier.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer an entirely new generation of Pokemon to catch, a completely open world for players to explore with their Pocket Monsters and friends, and three storylines to partake in, along with the new Let’s Go! feature. Both the games are available on the Nintendo Switch for those who want to check them out.

