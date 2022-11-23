Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which path to take first?

When it comes to paths in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have several options. The game's path system feels different from what many other titles with similar offerings offer. Furthermore, upon completing a save file, these paths allow players to experiment with different walkthroughs and strategies.

There are three paths to choose from in the latest Pokemon game, and there is plenty of flexibility available. Paths have the advantage of not tying players to a single one and allowing them to switch between them.

However, some paths are simpler and easier than others. As a result, it is critical for players to select the first path correctly. While they can always change it later, a better start can make life easier. The most difficult challenges usually occur at the start of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, when a player's hands are much more tied. Let's take a look at which path a player should take when they begin their journey.

Victory Road in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a safe pick to go with for players at the start

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are three main paths to take: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. As previously stated, players can switch between paths and follow any of the three at any time. While there are no hard and fast rules about which one to choose first, players should go with Victory Road.

For starters, Victory Road contains far more traditional Pokemon with which players may be more familiar. The path, however, is still being determined due to nostalgia, as players will also encounter gyms. Players can earn different badges by defeating the gym trainers.

These badges aren't just for show; they have a direct impact on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gameplay. High-level Pokemon will be easier to control for players with more badges. This makes it easier to compete with other trainers and eases the progression grind.

Players can take on eight gyms, and their level remains constant throughout the game. As a result, there is a recommended order for difficult gyms. It's best to start with the lower-level ones and then progress to the higher-level ones.

Here's the best order to proceed on Victory Road in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cortondo Gym - Bug

- Bug Artazon Gym - Grass

- Grass Levincia Gym - Electric

- Electric Cascarrafa Gym - Water

- Water Medali Gym - Normal

- Normal Montenevera Gym - Ghost

- Ghost Alfornada Gym - Psychic

- Psychic Glaseado Gym - Ice

To reach the game's ultimate destination, players must eventually complete the Path of Legends and Starfall Street. Players in the Path of Legends face off against five Titan Pokemon. These monsters are much more difficult to defeat, and they lack specific details that ordinary monsters do.

Starfall Street is similar to Victory Road, but instead of gyms, players will take on crews. The crews are usually around level 24-25 and are more difficult than the gyms on the Victory Road path. Once all three paths have been completed, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can access Area Zero, which begins the game's final path.

