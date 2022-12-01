Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Hatenna, Hattrem and Hatterene

Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hatterene are all fan-favorite Psychic-types available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first two are pure Psychic, whereas the final evolution also has the Fairy typing. This guide will help you obtain all three of them in the recently released Pokemon titles.

None of the aforementioned creatures are exclusive to either game. Hence, this guide should work for players playing both offerings. Also, this article won't focus on raids, trading, or breeding as options since they are either too random to control or have a pre-requisite that would defeat the purpose of this guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to catch Hatenna, Hattrem, and Hattrene

Catching Hatenna

All Hatenna locations (Image via Game Freak)

Hatenna has a decent range of potential spawn areas scattered across Paldea. It's not rare either, so you should eventually find one in any of the orange spots on the map above.

Some of the marked areas are actually near the beginning of the game. That means it's possible for a Trainer to easily go through all of Paldea with a Hatenna and its evolutions by their side.

Hatenna's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

This Psychic type's base stats are:

HP: 42

42 Attack: 30

30 Defense: 45

45 Sp. Atk: 56

56 Sp. Def: 53

53 Speed: 39

The creature has a catch rate of 235, meaning that you have a 41.3% chance of capturing it at full health with a regular Poke Ball. Hatenna is very easy to obtain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once you find it.

Catching Hattrem

All Hattrem locations (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find Hattrem in the orange areas on the map above. Do note that it shares none of the same locations as Hatenna. Alternatively, you can obtain this creature by evolving Hatenna at Level 32.

Hattrem's official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Hattrem's base stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

HP: 57

57 Attack: 40

40 Defense: 65

65 Sp. Atk: 86

86 Sp. Def: 73

73 Speed: 49

Hattrem also has a catch rate of 120, meaning that you have a 24.9% chance of capturing it with a regular Poke Ball when the Pocket Monster has full health. Though its catch rate is about half as high as its pre-evolved form, the odds are still pretty generous.

Catching Hatterene

Hatterene is unobtainable in the wild (Image via Game Freak)

The final Pokemon to talk about here is Hatterene, who does not spawn in the wild at any location. Keep in mind that this detail is for the base versions of Scarlet and Violet, so it does not account for any potential DLC that might be released after this guide is published.

The primary way to get Hatterene in the two games is to evolve Hattrem at Level 42. There aren't any gimmicks related to this level-up, either. So anything from Rare Candies to fighting wild Pokemon will get the job done.

Hatterene's base stats are:

HP: 57

57 Attack: 90

90 Defense: 95

95 Sp. Atk: 136

136 Sp. Def: 103

103 Speed: 29

That's the end of this guide. Hopefully, you can now obtain Hatterene and its pre-evolutions. Just remember that you also have trades and raids as alternative ways to acquire them, although that shouldn't be necessary since Hatterene's pre-evolutions commonly spawn in their respective locations.

Poll : Which Pokemon do you think is better? Hatterene Gardevoir 0 votes