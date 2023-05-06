Is Kleavor good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Kleavor is the latest creature to be added to the lineup of monsters available in Pokemon GO. It was available in a special three-star Raid for three hours between 11 am to 2 pm local time on May 6, 2023. Even though it is an evolved form of Scyther, it will not be available in the wild or via evolution for now, so you will have to wait to add this Pokemon to your collection if you miss out on the raid.

For those who managed to defeat Kleavor in the raid and capture it, you might wonder if using it in PvP battles is viable, as that is an integral part of playing Pokemon GO. This article will provide an in-depth analysis of Kleavor's performance on the game's competitive ladder.

Analysis of Kleavor's PvP viability in Pokemon GO

At the outset, since Kleavor is only available via three-star Raids in the game, it will be available at a minimum of Level 20. This means you will not find it at less than 1500 CP, rendering it ineligible for the Great League.

Coming to its typing and stats, Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type Pocket Monster, meaning it has three weaknesses against Water, Rock, and Steel while having two weaknesses to Normal and Poison. The creature has 253 Attack, 174 Defense, and 172 Stamina, neither of which are extraordinary by any means.

To put things in perspective, it is less bulky than Volcarona and Scizor while not hitting particularly hard. Given that Kleavor is only available via raiding, acquiring a shadow form of the Pokemon is also not an option currently.

Kleavor's best moveset in Pokemon GO

In terms of Fast Moves, the best option for Kleavor is the Normal-type Quick Attack. While the move is good at dealing neutral damage and farming up energy for a Charged Move, it doesn't substantially damage anyone.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Kleavor has access to X-Scissor, Rock Slide, and Stone Edge. All three are strong attacks requiring different amounts of energy, dealing damage proportionally. Compared to X-Scissor, the Rock-type attacks provide a much better energy-to-damage output.

How does Kleavor perform in Ultra and Master League in Pokemon GO?

In the Ultra League, Kleavor is a decent counter to Dark-type Pocket Monsters like Mandibuzz and Obstagoon, considering how fast the Bug-type X-Scissor charges up. It can also match up to Pokemon like Charizard, Aurorus, and Pidgeot with its Rock moves. However, given its stats and typing, Kleavor is far from your best option in Pokemon GO PvP.

In the Master League, which is filled with Legendary Pokemon, Kleavor can only hope to get some wins against Flying-type monsters. On a good day, it stands a chance against Reshiram, a popular pick in the format. Against other Dragon-type Pokemon, Kleavor barely stands a chance.

Conclusion

Kleavor does not look like an outstanding pick in any of the PvP formats in Pokemon GO at the moment. Its stats and typing put it at a grave disadvantage. Bottom line, if you have to use a Scyther evolution (although it is not highly recommended), use Scizor.

