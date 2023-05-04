Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Ultra League team recommendations

Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League is one of the many popular features that keep players interested in the game. In this mode of play, players can compete in high-octane, real-time battles to climb the ranked ladder for a variety of rewards. One of the three main tiers of play is the Ultra League, which is often seen as the middle-ground of the mobile title's competitive scene.

The Ultra League has a much harder restriction on which Pokemon can viably participate. Since it restricts participation to creatures with a combat power between 1,500 and 2,500, newer trainers are sadly left out of the fun.

However, the Ultra League still has its fair share of newbies and dedicated fans. Given how difficult team building can be, there will be a lot of trainers who do not know where to start.

This article explains how Pokemon GO players should build their party to take on the Ultra League.

How to build a team for Pokemon GO's Ultra League: The tier's top contenders

Pidgeot

Pidgeot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot has proven itself to be one of the best Flying-type creatures in Pokemon GO's competitive metagame, thanks to its many strengths. The combination of Wing Attack and Featherdance makes for a bombardment of debuffs that enemies will never be ready for. Pair this with its access to Brave Bird, and Pidgeot can quickly become a problem when used as a lead.

Pidgeot is not without its flaws. Being a Flying-type creature, it is incredibly frail and should be used with caution. It can deal with most of the common Legendary Pokemon seen in the Ultra League, like Cresselia and Giratina. However, it struggles to take out defensive walls like Registeel and Galarian Stunfisk.

Cresselia

Cresselia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known across every facet of the Pokemon franchise for its amazing defensive qualities, Cresselia is one of the best Psychic-type creatures in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its high bulk, the Pocket Monster is capable of fulfilling the role of a mid-game tank. With Psycho Cut to help it generate energy and tons of coverage options, it can be quite a threat to opponents with frailer teams.

However, Cresselia's lack of offensive stats can be a disadvantage. The creature can take tons of damage and can pressure shields like no other, but it fails to deal any significant damage. This is especially true when paired against other metagame contenders like Trevenant, Registeel, and Jellicent. At the very least, it has Moonblast to take down Giratina.

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for being one of the best creatures in Pokemon GO's lower tiers of play, Registeel is a great closer, thanks to its ability to spam charged attacks. With an excellent defensive typing of pure Steel, the Pocket Monster resists a lot of offensive types while also having the bulk to withstand an onslaught.

Although Registeel can be a bit hard to come by, players looking for a dependable end-game closer should look no further than the iron golem from the Hoenn region. The only downside to using this pick is its low damage with its fast attack, Lock-On. However, the move more than makes up for this with the large amount of energy it generates.

