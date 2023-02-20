5 most powerful Hoenn non-Legendaries in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

With the GO Tour: Hoenn event underway in Pokemon GO, trainers are eager to catch some of the most powerful creatures from the region. Thankfully, the Hoenn region boasts many formidable non-Legendary Pokemon, making it an exciting time for players.

Players who were around for the original releases of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on the Gameboy Advance will remember all the difficulty spikes the games had due to some Gym Leaders having incredibly potent team compositions. While this has been echoed in the next two generations, Hoenn's unique creature designs and challenging gameplay set it apart from others in the series.

This article lists some of Pokemon GO's most powerful Hoenn natives. Most of these picks see high usage rates in all facets of gameplay. However, here are a few that some trainers may underestimate.

5 powerful creatures debuting in the Hoenn region of Pokemon GO

1) Milotic

Milotic as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off strong with a maximum Combat Power score of 3,005, Milotic is one of the more surprising choices on this list. Despite what some trainers may think, Swampert is not as strong as it appears, and the title for the bulkiest Water-type in the Hoenn region goes to the underappreciated Milotic.

Known in the main series for starting the metagame term "Bulky Water," Milotic is one of the more slept-on choices players can add to their teams. Milotic is known for its impressive defenses, but it is often overshadowed by Swampert. Despite this, Milotic has the superior stat spread of the two in Pokemon GO.

2) Gardevoir

Gardevoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a maximum Combat Power score of 3,093, trainers everywhere have been incentivized to give Gardevoir a chance, thanks to the addition of its Mega Evolution to live servers. While Mega Gardevoir is really good for Raid Battles and Gym Sieges, its standard form can pack a punch as well.

While there are certainly stronger Psychic-types in the game, Gardevoir is still a top-tier Fairy-type from the Hoenn region. It is a valuable addition to any player's team, offering great performance in both PvP and PvE scenarios.

3) Salamence

Salamence as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see one of Hoenn's Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon on this list. Known for housing some of the most powerful non-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Pseudo-Legendary creatures have some of the best stats and potent offensive typings.

Salamence boasts a Dragon and Flying-type as well as a maximum Combat Power of 3,749. Though it may be a bit hard to come by in modern times, players who have one will know that it is a valuable asset for competitive battlers.

4) Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Hoenn region's second Pseudo-Legendary takes the next spot on this list. Thanks to its high maximum Combat Power of 3,791, as well as its type combination of Steel and Psychic, Metagross is a safe choice. It is also viable in Raid Battles, Gym Sieges, and competitive PvP.

Currently, players can easily get their hands on the shadow variant of this creature in Pokemon GO by battling Team GO Rocket's Sierra. Once defeated, she will grant players the opportunity to catch a Shadow Beldum, the base form of Metagross.

5) Slaking

Slaking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slaking is technically one of the strongest picks in Pokemon GO due to it having the highest maximum Combat Oower in the game and an Attack stat close to that of Mewtwo. However, its signature fast attack Yawn only generates energy and deals no damage, making it unusable in battles. Despite being the most powerful creature in the game, Slaking is also the most useless. However, determined Pokemon GO players are more than welcome to give it a shot.

