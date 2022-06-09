All weaknesses and counters for Milotic in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Feebas into the mighty Water-type Pokemon known as Milotic. Think of Feebas' evolution into Milotic as a more beautiful version of Magikarp's evolution into Gyarados. It might not be as intimidating, but it is still an extremely strong battler.

Those looking to take it down in a Gym or in the GO Battle League will need to know what it is weak to and what can counter it. As a pure Water-type, Grass and Electric-types will do the trick.

All Milotic weaknesses in Pokemon GO

A promotional image for Milotic in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

It is pretty easy to exploit Milotic's weaknesses in Pokemon GO. Several Pokemon can use Grass and Electric-type attacks, regardless of whether they are one of those typings or not.

There is no secondary type on Milotic, so its straight Water-typing can be taken advantage of. It takes super effective damage from Grass and Electric moves, receiving 160% damage from each.

These are its only vulnerabilities, and there are plenty of counters available. Creatures with access to some of the strongest moves in Pokemon GO will take down Milotic without any trouble.

The best Pokemon to counter Milotic

Venusaur is one of the strongest attacking Grass-types (Image via Niantic)

Any Grass or Electric-type attack will do, but it is recommended that those attacks come from a Pokemon with the respective typing of the move. This will dish out extra damage to Milotic.

In the Pokemon franchise, the STAB mechanic is an important part of battle. This stands for 'Same Type Attack Bonus.' An example would be if Pikachu, an Electric-type Pokemon, used an Electric-type attack, it would do bonus damage to its target.

This is especially important for a Pokemon as powerful and bulky as Milotic in Pokemon GO. Super effective damage itself might not always do the trick, so adding that STAB will ensure it gets taken down.

Here are several Pokemon along with their best movesets (Fast Attack and then Charged Attack) to help defeat Milotic in battle:

Venusaur : Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant Thundurus : Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Electivire : Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Roserade : Razor Leaf, Solar Beam

: Razor Leaf, Solar Beam Zapdos : Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Luxray : Spark, Wild Charge

: Spark, Wild Charge Sceptile : Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Zekrom : Charge Beam, Wild Charge

: Charge Beam, Wild Charge Jolteon : Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Leafeon : Razor Leaf, Solar Beam

: Razor Leaf, Solar Beam Tapu Koko : Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

This is just a short list of Pokemon that can deal super effective STAB damage to Milotic in Pokemon GO. They all have a type and a set of attacks that will hurt the Water-type immensely.

With that in mind, truly any Grass or Electric-type that has been powered up and is utilizing its best moveset can be a threat to Milotic. Many others have not been added to the list above.

If there is one that a trainer prefers to use and has proven itself in battle, they should feel free to send that Pokemon out to face Milotic. Otherwise, making it a goal to obtain one of the listed Pokemon will help beat Milotic with ease.

