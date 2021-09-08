Feebas, the Fish Pokemon, has been a part of trainers' collections for as long as Hoenn Pokemon have been in Pokemon GO. Some players, however, may be unaware as to how to evolve their Feebas into the powerful Water-type, Milotic.

How to evolve Feebas in Pokemon GO

Feebas as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first step to evolving Feebas is knowing where to get one. Feebas, much like other Water-type Pokemon can be found in places with water. Places like docks, beaches, rivers, canals, and even parks with water features have an increased chance to spawn Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

After players catch Feebas, the next step is obtaining 100 Feebas candies. The best way to do this is to use an incense in combination with a lure if the chosen location is a PokeStop to maximize the spawn rate of nearby Pokemon, thereby maximizing the chance to catch a Feebas. As a tip, it may be necessary to catch some of the other Pokemon that spawn so there will be more room around the area for Feebas to spawn in. When attempting to catch a Feebas, it is important to know that it has a capture rate of 70%, and while this is a very high chance, it is not a guaranteed catch. Pokemon GO also gives Feebas a 15% flee chance. It is also important to use pinap berries to maximize candy gained per captured Feebas. With everything noted, it will take 17 Feebas captures to obtain 100 candies using pinap berries.

After obtaining all the required candies, the next step is to walk 20 kilometers with Feebas as a buddy. There is no easy method or trick that takes advantage of in-game items to make this step go by faster. Simply enter the player menu in Pokemon GO by tapping on the trainer icon in the map view and from there, tap on the player trainer. This should bring up the Buddy Menu where players can see their buddy Pokemon. From there, scroll down and find the "Swap Buddies" option.

Additional Information: Feebas and Milotic

For players looking to hunt and use Feebas and Milotic for Pokemon GO's PvP Battle League, here is some helpful information to keep in mind:

Feebas and Milotic are both Water-type Pokemon.

Feebas and Milotic are weak to Grass and Electric-type attacks.

Feebas and Milotic take less damage from Water, Steel, Ice, and Fire-type attacks.

Feebas has a maximum combat power of 274.

Feebas has an attack stat of 29, a defense stat of 85, and a stamina stat of 85.

Feebas' strongest moves are Tackle and Mirror Coat.

Milotic has a maximum combat power of 3,005.

Milotic has an attack stat of 192, a defense stat of 219, and a stamina stat of 216.

Milotic's strongest moves are Waterfall and Surf.

