Water-type Pokemon are pretty easy to find in the mobile giant known as Pokemon GO.

It is pretty apparent where Water-type Pokemon will appear within Pokemon GO. They belong in the water - it is that simple when it comes to searching.

Some do appear in unexpected places, however. They may also appear in Research Task Completion Rewards, Shadow Pokemon after defeating Team GO Rocket, and hatching from Eggs.

Where to find Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Water-type Pokemon are exceptional against Fire, Ground, and Rock-types. They can also deal out severe damage against those who don't resist their attacks. There are plenty of Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO that excel in PVP battles, Raids, and Gyms.

Trainers will have to find them first, of course, to put them to use in these situations. Water-types can be found where most people would assume in Pokemon GO.

Advertisement

The locations where a Water-type Pokemon may spawn are as follows:

Canal

Dock

Harbor

Lake

Ocean

Beach

River

Riverbank

Stream

Wetland

Ports

Reservoir

Basin

Ponds

Water Tower

Water Treatment Plant

Pay attention to the weather outside when searching for Water-types in Pokemon GO, as well. When it is raining outside, Water-type Pokemon are boosted in power and spawn rates.

They may subsequently appear in locations other than those listed above. Magikarp could appear in the front yard, while Shellder could pop up in the parking lot of a restaurant when you're picking up your dinner.

Man, dangit! Why do all the new good stuff gotta be on the other side of the river?? 😭#PokemonGO #Clauncher pic.twitter.com/coLHTM8gLP — Professor Chas (@ProfessorChas) April 13, 2021

Spawn rates and nests can change at any time. It is always a good idea to consider these locations first before venturing elsewhere to catch those useful Water-type Pokemon.