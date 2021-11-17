The best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon GO

The Legendary Pokemon Cresselia has returned to Raid battles, which makes it another great Legendary to add to any team.

Cresselia is one of several Generation IV Pokemon that have been featured lately. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is soon to release, so there's lots of nostalgia for the Sinnoh region going around. It also so happens that Cresselia is one of the best tanks in the Ultra League meta, so trainers should be encouraged to try and catch one.

Which moves should this Legendary Pokemon from Sinnoh be using?

Cresselia has two quick moves that are so good, it almost doesn't matter which one it uses. Confusion is hard hitting, but slow. Psycho Cut, on the other hand, is both weaker and faster.

While Cresselia’s Defense and Stamina are outstanding (258 and 260 respectively), it’s Attack is not as impressive (152). For this reason, Confusion is slightly less useful. Cresselia can’t farm enemies down with this move.

In order to do damage, Cresselia will need its charge moves, which makes energy generation more valuable. Due to its speed, Psycho Cut charges 13.5 EPS, which makes it a slightly better move for the Pocket Monster.

Charge move selection is where things get interesting for Cresselia. Despite being a Psychic-type, it can still work well without a Psychic charge move.

One move that Cresselia definitely should be running is Moonblast. Although charging 70 energy in PvP is a lot to ask, Moonblast is so powerful that it will get damage off, even despite Cresselia’s low Attack stat. As a Fairy-type move, it can also help Cresselia take down some Dark-types.

Cresselia has one of the highest Defense stats in the game (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers could certainly run Future Sight, as well, so they can have a powerful charge move. That leaves two moves with an energy cost higher than 60, though. This is why Grass Knot can be a great alternative here.

As a legacy move, it will cost trainers a charge T M. With Grass Knot. However, Cresselia gets a powerful move with an energy cost of only 50. Cresselia will get to use this move much more often, and it gives it strong matchups against threats like Swampert and Regirock.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider