Can Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The rock titan from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will be showing up over the next week along with its shiny.

Regirock is one of the three titans available in the Hoenn religion. They were so rare that a special mission had to be completed before the trio could even be found. Thankfully, it won’t be as rare in Pokemon GO. Catching its shiny will take some serious hunting, though. Here's how trainers will be able to find shiny Regirock.

Where will shiny Regirock be appearing in Pokemon GO?

Niantic will be issuing the Season of Discovery throughout the next few months. This event promises to have many different features, but kicking it off on June 1st will be the Regi trio appearing in Tier 5 Raids. Regirock will be appearing along with Registeel and Regice from June 1st to June 17th.

In addition to this, there will be special Raid hours that occur from 6 to 7 PM local time every Wednesday. June 2nd will have a Raid hour completely dedicated to Regirock, while the subsequent ones will feature Regice and Registeel.

Any trainer attempting to look for shiny Regirock should be extra prepared, as Regirock can be one of the most difficult Raid bosses in the game. This Pokemon has an obnoxiously high Defense stat at 309, so it’s going to take a lot of damage (and teammates probably) to take it out.

Of course, Water-types and Fighting-types have good matchups against Regirock. It’s not enough to look for typing, though. Trainers will need to bring hard-hitting Pokemon with large Attack stats. The best Pokemon to bring to this Raid battle would be Shadow Swampert, Conkeldurr, Lucario and the like. Also, if anyone was lucky enough to ever get a Kyogre, now is the time to use it.

After Regice and Registeel, a mystery Pokemon is scheduled to be a Tier 5 Raid boss. Could this be Regigigas? This Pokemon was the fourth Regi released, making its debut in Generation IV. It could, therefore, make sense for Niantic to release Regigigas after the original trio.

Alternatively, could this be one of the new Regi forms? The Crown Tundra DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield saw the arrival of two new Pokemon: Regidrago and Regieleki. Niantic hasn’t focused too much on Generation VIII Pokemon outside of the Galarian forms, but there is a slight chance that one of these new legendaries can get into Pokemon GO in this event.