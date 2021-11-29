Which is the best in Pokemon GO: Regice, Regirock, or Registeel?

Titanic in size and defensive stats in Pokemon GO, the Regi Trio is well-known for outlasting many other Pokemon due to their high defense and solid damage output from their movesets, making them excellent closers in battle.

One of the most debated topics regarding the Regis is a simple one, which is the best of the group? Omitting Regigigas, the Regi Trio are reasonably comparable in stats but possess widely different collections of moves. The Pokemon themselves are distinct types, complicating comparisons.

When deciding which of these powerful Pokemon is the best of the bunch in Pokemon GO, it comes down to what lens a trainer is looking through.

Pokemon GO: Making a case for each Regi as the best

Registeel is a popular pick in PvP circles but possesses lesser stats when compared to its comrades (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO community has debated which Regi has reigned supreme for some time, and depending on the circumstance, a different answer may result. Objectively, it may be too close to call any of these mighty titans the cream of the crop.

However, a case can be made for all three of these Pokemon, as they all excel in slightly different respects and fall short in others. A few pros and cons for each of the trio can be found below:

Regirock

Pros - Impressive defensive stats much like Regice. Access to Lock-On allows it to power up its Charge Moves quickly in Pokemon GO. Has solid bulk in Great League and Ultra League PvP.

Cons - As a Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Regirock has many exploitable weaknesses that tend to play out badly in its favor if its trainer isn't careful. It can essentially be dead weight against many meta picks in PvP and tends to underperform compared to Pokemon like Tyranitar and Rhyperior.

Regice

Pros - Like Regirock, it possesses an impressive defense stat. Lock-On allows it to fuel its Charge Moves often. Can threaten much of Pokemon GO's meta with its diverse movesets. Can clear out enemy teams in the right situation without fainting.

Cons - Its lack of resistances (except to other Ice-type moves) makes its survivability less impressive, though it isn't nearly as vulnerable as Regirock.

Registeel

Pros - Impressive bulk despite having lower stats. This makes Registeel well-suited to Great League in Pokemon GO, where it can still outlast many competitors. Lock-On provides great energy returns for Charge Moves. Possesses a high number of resistances as a Steel-type Pokemon despite its defense stat not matching Regirock/Regice. Its maximum CP cap also makes it a fantastic pick for Ultra League as it nearly hits the league's CP ceiling without going over.

Cons - Lower overall stats compared to its counterparts. Seen often in PvP and is therefore countered more often.

The Pokemon GO community continues to debate which of these titans wins out. For the moment, Registeel appears to have earned the top nod due to its resistance to damage compared to Regice and Regirock.

However, it should be noted that all three Pokemon are exceptional picks, particularly in PvP, and shouldn't be discounted. Just because one trainer believes one Regi is the best shouldn't dissuade others from using the other two.

