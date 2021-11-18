Pokemon GO: Best counters to use against Tyranitar in raids

Tyranitar has long been a powerful opponent in Pokemon GO, and its dangerous nature is only amplified when it appears as a raid boss.

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers is Tyranitar has a total of seven different elemental weaknesses thanks to its Rock/Dark typing, and one in particular hits twice as hard with super effective damage. To counter Tyranitar, players will need to focus on using Pokemon that match their types to the move types Tyranitar is weak to. Also, obtaining a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) should improve their damage potential even more.

Pokemon GO: Ideal moves and Pokemon to counter Tyranitar as a raid boss

Conkeldurr's high-powered Fighting-type moves can devastate Tyranitar's defenses (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Tyranitar is weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Fighting-type moves, in particular, deal twice as much super-effective damage as Tyranitar's other weaknesses. This shouldn't be lost on Pokemon GO trainers, as a team of powerful Fighting-type attackers can quickly take out Tyranitar with a bit of assistance from fellow trainers using the same method. However, if trainers don't have great Fighting-type Pokemon available, simply hitting Tyranitar with normal super effective damage can still get the job done with time to spare.

Below Pokemon GO players can find a list of moves and Pokemon that excel against Tyranitar as a raid boss:

Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Water Gun (Water-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Vine Whip (Grass-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Rock Smash (Fighting-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Charge Moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type)

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Pokemon

Mega Lopunny

Mega Gengar

Mega Blastoise

Mega Venusaur

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gyarados

Conkeldurr

Lucario

Machamp

Breloom

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hariyama

Blaziken

Sirfetch'd

Toxicroak

Emboar

Heracross

Sawk

Cobalion

Gallade

Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Pangoro

Landorus

Chesnaught

Falinks

Primeape

Infernape

Poliwrath

Rhyperior

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With these Pokemon and moves, it shouldn't take too many Pokemon GO trainers following the same strategy to take down raid boss Tyranitar. The better the trainers' clear time, the more Premier Balls they'll receive as a reward and the more chances they'll have catching the Tyranitar for themselves. Tyranitar can be a powerful ally to have, even if its weaknesses make it a situational combatant at times.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha